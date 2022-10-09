Union seeks meeting over ‘exodus’ of senior staff at Queen’s University Belfast

A union representing employees at Queen’s University Belfast has raised serious concerns over the high turnover of staff at senior managerial level at the university.

The University and College Union (UCU) said there had been a “lack of full transparency” over what it called an “exodus” of senior staff and described the number of key employees leaving as “a merry-go-round”.

The union’s concerns have been raised after number of management staff left the university in recent months.

Key roles vacated include the registrar and chief operating officer and her interim replacement.

In an email to members, the union’s branch at Queen’s said staff had “increasing concerns about the turbulence around senior management positions and the governance of our university”.

“It is regrettable that leadership changes have taken place in a black box and that staff have been left guessing about what strategy is in play.”

The union highlighted seven senior roles at Queen’s University where staff had recently departed or are in the process of leaving, also including the director of estates and the director of marketing, recruitment, communications and internationalisation.

In response, the university said that “as with all large organisations, staff retire or move on to fresh challenges and new roles”.

“With almost 4,000 members of staff, Queen’s University is no different and like everyone else we have faced major challenges due to Covid-19 and the current cost of living crisis.”

Queen’s added that the university is “in a period of growth that will bring opportunities for our staff”.

The union also questioned why there was what they called “a flock” of interim replacements.

“At this point of time, we do not have a clear vision of what are the exact intended changes, or who is driving those changes,” the UCU said.

It has now called for a meeting with the head of Queen’s governing body, the senate, about their concerns.

“Given the rising concerns about the managerial merry-go-round at the top of QUB, UCU will be writing to the chair of senate to ask for a meeting with him to discuss this period of instability,” the union said.

“We will ask him for clarity of what has prompted the decision to make these changes and what is the intended outcomes of the process on which the university has now embarked.”

Queen’s responded saying: “We continue to consult the workforce on issues that affect them, such as agile working and other initiatives that will improve their conditions.

“We also announced 100 new academic posts to deal with workload issues, as highlighted and agreed with the unions earlier this year.”