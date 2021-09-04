Unionist fury at Dublin-funded study into NI media’s influence on politics

‘Butt out’ call over research as part of project into impact of Irish unity

A Unionist MP on Sunday night described as “toxic” a move by the Irish Government to fund research into how language used by the media here affects politics.

The research forms part of a project exploring the potential impact of a united Ireland and the role Northern Ireland-based media outlets play in the public debate on this issue.

The majority of local newspapers come from either a unionist or nationalist background, and critics say this often results in biased coverage.

Local phone-in radio shows have also been accused of fuelling divisions.

The research is for the Future Relationship Conversations Project, which is partly funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

The project is being led by Derry-based community development organisation the Holywell Trust.

East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell told the Belfast Telegraph: “People have a right to be concerned about the Irish Government’s input into the ‘use of language’ by the media in Northern Ireland.

“It is absolutely right that the media are held to account for inaccuracies or bias, but this report smacks of an attempt to influence language and drive forward reporting which is sympathetic to nationalism and funded by the Irish Government. The arguments in favour of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom are strong, and biased reporting needs exposed, as I have frequently done, but this politically toxic way of doing it is unacceptable.

“I will never shy away from criticising media outlets when they get it wrong, while still maintaining a free and independent press is the cornerstone of a fair society.

“Simon Coveney’s departmental funding of the assessment of what the public are told should be equally subject to public scrutiny also.”

The TUV’s Steven Cooper said the Irish Government should “mind its own business”.

“The broadcast media in Northern Ireland is regulated by UK law. The Dublin Government has no role in formulating or, potentially, amending that law,” the Comber councillor said.

“What is broadcast in this part of the United Kingdom is no more part of Dublin’s remit than the content of RTE is of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in London.

“Frankly, Dublin should mind its own business and not be permitted to continue their belligerence and unwanted interference in UK affairs.”

A tender for the new research has just been issued.

It says the aim of the research is “to review and assess the impact of the use of language by Northern Ireland-based media, and the positive/negative contribution that this makes to addressing division and deepening understanding of the constitutional issue”.

The research will be carried out over the next few months and its findings are due to be made public before the end of the year.

Robin Wilson, chair of the Belfast Branch of the National Union of Journalists, said: “We’ll have to see where this study goes, but I think it is important that all journalists are willing to be reflective about their work, and to see that they really do measure up to the standards of objectivity and impartiality to which we all should aspire.”