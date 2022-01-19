Unionist objections raised on Mid Ulster council over £16,000 Irish unity working group

Unionists on Mid Ulster District Council have raised objections after it emerged that plans to set up a working group to promote discussion on Irish unity would cost ratepayers £16,000.

Council chairman and DUP group leader Paul McLean and UUP group leader Walter Cuddy both expressed their dissatisfaction with the potential expenditure at a recent meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee.

Members were reminded the decision to create a working group and begin consultation with ratepayers and community and business representatives on the issues relating to constitutional change was taken in May last year following a controversial motion brought before the council by Sinn Fein’s John McNamee.

Given the nature of the motion, council officers determined the formation of the working group should be referred to the council’s corporate good relations working group to consider any potential negative impacts.

The good relations working group first discussed the issue on September 13. It was agreed members would consider the scope of the motion to open discussion up across all communities in the district, aspire to make the proposed consultation process as inclusive as possible, and carry out consultation.

At a meeting on November 1, members agreed to seek professional support to help implement the motion and secure quotations from suitably qualified providers.

It is understood quotations will be sought in February with workshops being delivered this spring.

With regards to the cost, officers believe £16,000 will be required from the council which will be met from within existing budgets/resources.

The report explained the £16,000 will be broken down into a £6,000 management fee and a workshop promotion and delivery budget that could see £6,000 spent on speaker costs; £2,000 spent on PR and marketing costs and £2,000 spent on digital set-up.

The report also noted a preliminary equality screening has been carried out by the corporate policy and equality officer and a full screening will be developed before seeking a quotation for the workshop.

Councillor Paul McLean said the DUP is opposed to the motion and said that “in today’s climate, £16,000 could be better spent”.

Ulster Unionist group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy said he “totally agreed” with Mr McLean and questioned the work of the good relations working group.

“There has been so much money lost to this council through Covid and we are trying to cover the gaps and provide services to the ratepayers which we have not always been able to do,” he said.

“Now, as we approach the striking of the rates, we will probably be looking to increase them again. Any ratepayer this past year will note facilities have been closed and a lot of services have not been provided. People will be thinking why should I be paying extra, then they see something like this.

“As a party we don’t attend the good relations working group, there is no benefit to us in it and yet it is the forum that decides what we do on this topic.

“Should somebody on the good relations working group not be asking if bringing an issue like this forward at this time could impact good relations? Nowhere within the report can I see an officer or anybody ask this question.

“I am just so disappointed that we can spend our ratepayers’ hard-earned money on this. The UUP has no confidence in the whole process and will not have anything to do with it.”