Unionist parties hold meetings with senior police officers

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has warned that powersharing could face a "terminal decline" if unanswered questions around the Bobby Storey funeral are not addressed.

Mr Beattie said there was a need for a judge-led inquiry to close "gaps in knowledge" around last summer's controversial event in west Belfast and the police's handling of it.

The Upper Bann MLA said questions remained over communications between Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly and the PSNI over the organisation of the funeral and over who was behind the stewarding of the mass event, which took place at a time when strict Covid-19 limitations on numbers were in force.

The newly elected UUP leader made the comments after what he described as an "honest and robust" meeting with chief constable Simon Byrne at PSNI headquarters in Belfast this afternoon.

"We put to him that there's an opportunity for the Justice Minister (Naomi Long) to be part of this and if she was to instigate a judge-led inquiry - short and sharp - looking at the issues, we could close that circle, answer some of those questions, and start to build confidence back again," he said.

"Until we do that we are going nowhere. And it's going to be a relentless drip of information over the next number of months. And while that happens, our Executive and our Assembly will start to fracture and differences will be there and I have a real concern that it could be a terminal decline over this issue that should have been fixed a long time ago."

Mr Beattie's predecessor Steve Aiken had called for Mr Byrne to quit following the PPS's decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians who attended the funeral.

The new UUP leader has said he retains concerns about Mr Byrne's leadership but has offered him an opportunity to rebuild confidence.

After the meeting on Friday, Mr Beattie said Mr Byrne had insisted that he would not be quitting.

"He's going nowhere, he made that clear," he said.

"So we as a party are also clear - if he's going nowhere, we have to work with him. We've always said that we will be a constructive political party, that we will give solutions, not just look for problems.

"So we will be working with the chief constable in the months to come to try and fix this and also support the PSNI as they go about what is an incredibly difficult role."

Meanwhile East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell and his MLA party colleague Maurice Bradley MLA met with senior police officers for the Causeway Coast and Glens area in Coleraine today to discuss the increasing anti-social behaviour in Portrush and Portstewart as well as the policing response to protests in the area.

Speaking afterwards, the DUP representatives said: "We met with senior officers to discuss the concerns many people have about increasing anti-social behaviour and attacks that have taken place over the last few weeks. The police indicated an intention to increase their presence in the area, including more patrols to clamp down on this activity.

“The summer season is imminent and the relaxation of restrictions could mean hugely increased numbers coming into the area. It is essential that residents and visitors feel safe.”

The need for CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart area was also raised, for which there may be the possibility of funding through the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

“Recent protests in the Coleraine area were discussed and the need for police, in upholding the law, to do so in a manner that doesn't make existing community tensions worse than they already are," they added.