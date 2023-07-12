Unionist parties must cooperate, says Orange Order Grand Secretary

A Twelfth demonstration making its way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House (Credit: Presseye)

Unionists must encourage cooperation between their respective political parties in order to succeed, the Orange Order Grand Secretary has said.

Addressing Twelfth celebrations in Bangor, Mervyn Gibson also urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to “recognise the unresolved issues” around the Northern Ireland Protocol and “work towards a resolution”.

“[Mr Heaton-Harris] was recently presented with an 18-page document highlighting issues of concern and offering potential political solutions,” he said.

“It is clear that unionism is seeking solutions; we are not unreasonable people. We want to see a successful Northern Ireland where all people can see the political, social and economic benefits of being an integral part of the United Kingdom.

“We need unambiguous actions that acknowledge these issues, actions which address our concerns as well as a proactive campaign of corrective action to repair the damage already caused to trading relationships within the UK internal market.”

Mr Gibson claimed Sinn Fein “does not want Northern Ireland to work”.

He added that unionists need to mobilise their vote, encourage cooperation between unionist parties, and plan for the next Westminster election and a possible snap Assembly election.

“We all need to become persuaders for the Union, using our influence with our young people, our family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues,” he said.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson, meanwhile, told crowds in Loughbrickland that the Orange institution is not about to “disappear any time soon”.

“These past few months have seen me visit many corners of our jurisdiction to see newly renovated halls, new banners being unfurled, as well as new band uniforms, and Lambeg drums being dedicated,” he said.

“And, more importantly, a resurgence in the junior Orange movement, with several new lodges established in recent months.

“These are not the actions of a people who have given up: they are the actions of people who have stood up and who are investing in the future of their lodges and their community.

“As Orangemen and women we need to learn to be more confident in our identity and culture. We have a proud heritage and a great story to tell.

“We rightly cherish our history but also should look to the future with much optimism and with a clear sense of direction, ensuring that our cultural traditions remain relevant and continue to prosper in a contemporary world.”