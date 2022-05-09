Unionist politicians condemn destruction of floral Falklands War tribute in Co Tyrone which is being treated as hate crime

The vandalised war memorial tribute was discovered on Monday evening in Stewartstown

Unionist politicians have condemned the destruction of a floral tribute in Co Tyrone, which was placed to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

The ‘Landing Craft’ tribute, placed by Coalisland Royal British Legion Branch beside the War Memorial in Stewartstown, was found desecrated on Monday.

The DUP’s Keith Buchanan said that “attacks such as this show the disrespect some within our community have towards those who gave their lives in defence of the freedom of others”.

“The people that commit these crimes are full of hate and I will be pressing the police to investigate this incident as a hate crime,” added the Mid Ulster MLA.

"It has been motivated by nothing more than bigotry and unfortunately repeats a pattern we have seen all too often before against other memorials across Mid Ulster and Northern Ireland.

"I would hope those responsible for this can be identified and brought to justice and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding the attach to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers on 0900 555 111.”

Ulster Unionist councillor for Cookstown, Trevor Wilson, stated: “Even by the shocking standards of hate crime in Northern Ireland this is a new low.

"There is absolutely no sign of mutual respect, tolerance or understanding on display here. Mere words are insufficient to condemn the people responsible for this act.

“It was offending no-one and nor was it intended to.

"Nonetheless, its presence proved too much for some thugs who decided to destroy it in an act of wanton vandalism.”

Police said they received a report of theft in The Square area of Stewartstown shortly after 1.05am on Monday morning.

PSNI Sergeant McCann said: “It was reported that a model replica landing craft was removed from the area. Police are treating this incident as a hate crime and enquiries are continuing.”