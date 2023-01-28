Unionist proposal to write to King Charles III ahead of coronation rejected by Mid-Ulster council

DUP member: ‘Unionists are asking what is in this council for them and to be honest I can’t see what’

A row broke out as Mid Ulster District Council rejected a motion calling for the authority to write to King Charles III congratulating him on his upcoming coronation.

The motion, brought by DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson at the council’s monthly meeting this week, also called on the council to “organise a programme of meaningful and respectful events to commemorate this significant occasion”.

The King’s coronation is due to take place on May 6.

The motion was first amended by Sinn Fein group leader Cathal Mallaghan who sought the removal of the programme of meaningful events with a call to encourage “community groups to access council grants in festival and good relations to organise events if they wish”.

Adding this amendment was backed with 20 councillors voting in support of it, 14 against it and two abstaining.

However, when it then came to voting on the amended motion it failed, with 14 councillors voting in favour, 16 against and six, including Mr Mallaghan, abstaining.

Introducing his motion to the floor, Mr Cuthbertson said there are “many things Mid Ulster District Council can do over the coronation weekend … from screening the events on large screens in public spaces, lighting up public buildings, flying the Union flag at council officers, inviting communities to volunteer in our public parks.

“Due to the timing of this historic event Mid-Ulster District Council’s response to this significant occasion must be officer led, particularly as it will be in the run up to the local government elections.”

Mr Cuthbertson’s motion, seconded by the DUP’s Wilbert Buchanan read: “This year, on May 6, 2023, the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III will take place, having previously acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the passing of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“To mark this historic occasion, Mid Ulster District Council will write a letter of congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty and also organise a programme of meaningful and respectful events to commemorate this significant occasion.”

Mr Mallaghan told the chamber the he wanted to propose an amendment to the motion and introduced it to the chamber.

“Many people will see this as an important and historic occasion and many others will not,” he said.

“It will be up to people to decide for themselves but there is funding already programmed in to Council budgets and I feel that is the most appropriate place for this type of thing to happen.”

The amendment was seconded by Sinn Fein councillor Brian McGuigan.

UUP councillor Mark Glasgow welcomed the original motion and told the chamber how the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee showed “the great positive attitude” the people of Mid Ulster had for the Royal Family.

Independent councillor Barry Monteith said that while he fully respects the “right of other councillors to hold the British Monarchy in high esteem”, as a republican the “British monarchy and the trappings of empire” do not represent him.

SDLP group leader Malachy Quinn said his party has always preached “respect for difference and respect for other people’s views” but said he had “no problems with the amendment at all” and his party would be supporting it.

Independent councillor Dan Kerr explained he was opposed to motion and explained that as an “Irish republican I am opposed to all forms of monarchy”.

UUP councillor Robert Colvin called on the council to “rise above individual positions” and recognise this historic event.

Asked if he accepted the proposed amendment to his motion, Mr Cuthbertson explained why he couldn’t, stating that, in his view, the proposed amendment is a direct negative.

“Unionists are in the minority in this district, we are not asking for everything, all we are asking for is a bit of respect and a fair share when it comes to Council events and Council funding,” he said.

“Last year we were here with a motion concerning the platinum jubilee, it was rejected. The year before it was Northern Ireland’s centenary, there was nothing meaningful or worthwhile done for the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“Unionists are asking what is in this Council for them and to be honest I can’t see what, they get their bins lifted but that is about it.”

Confirming it was her view that Mr Mallaghan’s amendment was “perfectly grand” in its wording, Council’s chair Cora Corry said she would be taking a vote on the amendment.

Mr Mallaghan’s amendment was then voted for by all Sinn Fein and SDLP councillors present, the two independent republican councillors chose to abstain and the DUP and UUP councillors present voted against the amendment.

A further vote was then taken on Mr Mallaghan’s amended motion and it was defeated with 14 votes in favour, 16 against and six abstentions with Mr Mallaghan among those choosing not to vote on his proposal.

Following this vote Mr Culbertson queried why the vote was carried out twice.

Council chief executive Adrian McCreesh explained the council’s standing orders clearly state that when there is an amendment and it succeeds the amendment becomes the substantive motion and it is once again put to the floor.