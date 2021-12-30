Unionist quota in all-Ireland parliament an ‘appealing argument’, claims loyalist activist Joel Keys

Unionist politicians being given a quota as part of a united Ireland parliament is an “appealing argument”, according to loyalist activist Joel Keys.

Mr Keys was responding to comments from Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, who told PA Media the Good Friday Agreement has provided the “toolbox” for a united Ireland without violence erupting.

Mr Keys – who rose to prominence following disorder linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol earlier this year – took to social media to debate the Sinn Fein leader’s comments.

Responding to Ms McDonald’s suggestion unionist politicians could be included in government and have “considerable representation in an all-Ireland parliament”, Mr Keys said “any serious unionist should consider this”.

“This is the most appealing argument to me with respect to a New Ireland,” he wrote.

“Unionists/loyalists need to acknowledge that this is the strongest argument for a New Ireland. That our community would get more representation.

“As a unionist, I don’t think: ‘How can we destroy this argument,’ is the right answer. The only response that makes sense in my brain is: ‘How can we implement the advantages of this argument into our own vision’.

“The answer, to me, is perhaps ‘dominion’ status. At the very least, I think it’s worth discussing. Let me know what you think.”

During the interview, Ms McDonald also repeated her suggestion the Twelfth could remain a public holiday in a united Ireland and said a devolved government in Belfast is also a possibility.

The comments from Mr Keys on Wednesday evening sparked a debate on the 20-year-old's social media, with some challenging him.

Responding to one comment online, Mr Keys said: “Do you understand that I’m not saying I support a New Ireland?

“I’m just saying of all the arguments that are made, ‘more representation’ is one I can actually agree with? Does that make sense?”

The unionist activist from Taughmonagh in south Belfast hit the headlines during the summer when he told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee (NIASC) that he “wouldn't rule violence off the table” if the protocol was not scrapped.

He previously told the Sunday Life newspaper he was considering joining the Ulster Unionist Party.

Last month, Mr Keys was contacted by police after a threat was reportedly issued against him.

“People have disagreed with me obviously in the past, but I’ve never actually received a direct threat like this,” he said.

“I’ve always been very clear that if anyone disagrees with me, I am more than happy to speak to them directly, it makes me very annoyed that someone wouldn’t come to me first.”