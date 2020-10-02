Unionists brand failed Belfast council vote to bid for Armed Forces Day 'utterly shameful'

A bid to bring Armed Forces Day to Belfast has been voted down at Berlfast City Council (Corporal Ben Beale/British Army/PA)

A narrow council vote against bidding to host National Armed Forces Day in Belfast has been branded as “utterly shameful” by unionists.

A vote in Belfast City Council on Thursday evening was defeated by 30 votes to 29, with unionist parties and Alliance voting in favour while Sinn Fein, SDLP, People Before Profit and the Green Party voted against.

The proposal had been to host the event in June 2022, but was rejected with some councillors saying it was inappropriate due to the legacy of the Troubles and a perception of promoting militarism.

Armed Forces Day, formerly Veteran’s Day, is held annually in the UK to commemorate personnel in the British Armed Forces past and present.

First held in 2006, the event was staged remotely this year.

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst had proposed the motion and said he was “saddened and angered” by the rejection, while Sinn Fein councillor Emma Groves said it would have been a “divisive” event for the city.

Councillor Pankhurst commented: “I find it just utterly shameful that the council just can’t recognise our armed forces or even have the decency to put a bid in.

“This would be a brilliant event for the local population to show their support for our armed forces who day and daily put their lives on the front line to protect not only our lives, but democracy and the likes of Belfast City Council.”

He rejected claims the event would cause division, adding: “Everyone out there has a narrative. Sinn Fein picked out particular instances from the past which is a tad ironic because if you look at the amount of violence that Sinn Fein and the IRA inflicted on this province.

“There were a few isolated incidents that were picked out and some of them are sad, there’s no doubt about that.

“But that doesn’t get away from the fact that the army does sterling work today in this province. Sinn Fein aren’t too keen about protesting the armed forces when they’re defusing devices outside Connolly House (Sinn Fein’s office on the Andersonstown Road in Belfast) that are being left there by terrorists, that’s the irony of all of this.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said the event should have been about recognising those who choose to join the armed forces in modern times.

“The Green Party took a pacifist approach saying they were against all armies, but I said that was just a naive view.

“It would be great if we lived in a world without armed forces but there are real threats to peace and humanitarian work around the world.

“Even in our own city it’s the armed forces we rely on to defuse explosive devices, which are still being left by dissident republicans on occasion.

“In the same way some parties have had to change their position on people joining the police, I think these parties need to recognise that it’s a legitimate choice for people to join the armed forces.”

Welcoming the decision, councillor Groves said: “This event would have been divisive and ultimately caused unnecessary division between citizens.

“The marching of British soldiers on the streets of Belfast would have compounded the hurt of their victims and grieving families in this city.

“For many in this city, the role of the British Army in Ireland, Afghanistan, Iraq and across the globe is not one of glory, but one of brutality, oppression and destruction.”

In a previous committee debate on the matter, Alliance Councillor Michael Long said he had no major issues when his wife, the Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long, was Lord Mayor and a similar event was held in Belfast.

“We have supported events that will support British identity, Irish identity and indeed Northern Irish identity in the past, and we will be content to support this particular issue as well,” he said.