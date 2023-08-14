Unionists condemn pro-IRA chanting at Feile festival

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly condemned pro-IRA chanting at the Feile festival in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists have condemned the singing of a pro-IRA chant on the final night of the Feile An Phobail festival in west Belfast.

Social media footage showed the crowd chanting “Oh, ah, up the Ra” as the Wolfe Tones played their annual gig on Sunday evening at Falls Park.

The festival, which receives public funding, has been criticised in previous years when similar scenes occurred.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said the chanting at the event was the “shame of Belfast”.

She tweeted: “A final weekend drenched in squalid, vile sectarianism.

“Divisive, hurtful, with glorifying of terrorism.

“This isn’t progress – it is the shame of Belfast.

“There must, must be those who support the festival who are embarrassed by this cringe sectarian ending every year?”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the festival had degenerated into a “terror fest”.

He added: “The fact that shamefully the Charity Commission failed to act against such glorification of terror under the auspices of an organisation it continues to accept as a bona fide charity, guaranteed this deliberate insult to IRA victims.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the singing was a ‘deliberate insult’ to IRA victims (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“The fact that this festival continues to be lavishly funded from the public purse adds to the hurt and insult endured by the victims of terrorism.”

The Feile’s organisers have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “In August of last year, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland received concerns regarding the annual West Belfast Festival held by registered charity Feile An Phobail Limited.

“Having assessed the concerns raised, commissioners concluded that the charity, as a result of performances at the festival, had not contravened charity law.

“One of the concerned parties requested that the commission review its decision not to take regulatory action under its internal decision review process. The charity was advised of this request.

“The concerned party also requested that a specific question is referred to the Charity Tribunal under para 1 of Schedule 4 to the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2008.

“The concerned party has been advised that this request is currently being considered by the commission.

“While both requests are under consideration, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

A tweet from Feile an Phobail said the 2023 festival had been the “biggest and best ever”.

The tweet added: “This year you welcomed the world to West Belfast.

“You danced and sang and laughed and enjoyed everything Feile has to offer.

“Thank you for making Feile an Phobail the largest Community Arts Festival in Ireland.”

Singer-songwriter Phil Coulter and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn were among those who took part in this year’s festival.