Unionists ‘genuinely disappointed’ at Michael D Higgins’ church service decision, says former Irish senator

A former Policing Board member believes the Irish President can and should reverse his decision

Irish President Michael D Higgins was invited to attend an Armagh church service marking Northern Ireland's centenary with Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Peter MacDiarmid/Getty Images.

The first unionist to be elected to the Irish Government said unionists are “genuinely disappointed” at Michael D Higgins’ decision not to attend an Armagh church service marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Former senator Ian Marshall expressed concerns about the impact the controversy could have on North-South and British-Irish relations.

Meanwhile, a former vice-chairman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board feels the Irish President can and should change his mind.

Mr Higgins said he declined an invitation to the October 21 church service after six months of consideration.

He also raised concerns about the title of next month’s proposed service back in March.

‘Service of Reflection and Hope, to mark the Centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland’ has been organised by the four main churches on the island of Ireland.

Mr Marshall felt the President’s decision was “uncharacteristic” as Mr Higgins has previously done a huge amount for reconciliation.

“There is disappointment that something that people feel shouldn’t have been contentious or divisive – in fact it should have been quite the opposite – has been quite counter-productive,” he told The Irish Times.

Mr Marshall, who is now a member of the UUP, said the fallout has been “unfortunate” and said Mr Higgins has always had a moderate, considered and respectful approach.

“He always recognised the importance of working together,” he continued. “That was probably for me the biggest surprise here.

“I have no doubt the church leaders who organised the event were very aware of all the sensitivities. When I looked at the letter of invitation.. it was a service of reflection and hope.”

Writing in Monday’s Irish Times, former Policing Board member Denis Bradley said the decision not to row back on declining the invitation may be a “greater mistake” than Mr Higgins’ original choice not to attend.

“Not because it will result in any greater dispute and discord but because it will pass up on an opportunity to do a great amount of good,” stated Mr Bradley.

“The most transformative moments in Anglo/Irish and unionist/nationalist relationships have been when individuals and institutions have gone beyond the politically correct and the judicially safe.”

Mr Bradley added that the controversy has led to a further “tensing of the sectarian and political nerve ends”.

“For such a president to say I might have got it wrong, that the Constitution is to serve the people, even the unionist-minded people, would be a strong statement,” he said.

“That even if right, he had no desire to confuse or hurt anyone, especially those who are growing more insecure and fearful of their constitutional future and political identity.

“To lovingly allow for an accusation or even perception of being wrong and willing to change for the greater good, is a model and a virtue that would serve the present and the future politic extremely well.

“It would be an example of true reconciliation. Our President, Michael D Higgins, is more than capable of such an act.”