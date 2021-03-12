Unionists hit out at potential £5m council bill for extra Larne port staff and renew call to scrap Protocol

Unionists have hit out at a £5m bill facing Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide additional staff at Larne Port in order for it to meet obligations in relation to checks from the end of the grace period.

The council confirmed on Friday that it could be required to provide 72 full-time staff in order to ensure the checks process could operate smoothly from this autumn.

The Government has unilaterally extended grace periods limiting bureaucracy linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol until October.

They had been due to expire at the end of March.

A council spokesperson said: "Data has been provided to Council by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), and assuming there are no changes, they have advised Council that potentially each shift at Larne Port would require a total of 17 officers.

"Council is currently operating four shifts with three staff per shift, so the total staff complement could rise to 17 staff across four shifts - meaning 68 staff would be required."

They added: "Given that 12 staff are already employed, this could equate to an additional 56 members of staff being required to deliver the required functions.

"This does not take into consideration the additional supervisors/managers that would be required and council would assume that a minimum of four supervisors/managers would be needed.

The council spokesperson revealed that it is expected that the additional staff would need to be qualified environmental health officers, but stressed this requires further clarification.

"Based on the information provided by the FSA on the expected increased number of staffing, Council have written to the FSA requesting 100% funding, totalling £4.8million, to include the complement of officers and associated costs," they added.

No written confirmation has been received for the continued funding beyond the end of this month of the 12 EHOs currently employed at Larne Port.

Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the EU and UK during the withdrawal negotiations in an effort to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It achieves that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods, with regulatory checks and inspections now required on agri-food produce moving into the region from the rest of the UK.

The new arrangements have caused some disruption to trade since the start of the year as firms have struggled with new processes and administration.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol, claiming it undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK internal market.

TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong insisted that it is "absolutely clear to me that the council needs to stop playing along with implementing the Sea Border", describing the £5m bill as a "massive financial threat" to local ratepayers.

“The council has already made clear its opposition to the Sea Border. It is now time to get serious and protect our place within the UK market, a requirement of the Internal Market Act

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister said the issue highlights the "scale" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's betrayal.

"It is time for Unionists to unite in opposition to the Protocol and use all tools at our disposal," he said.

DUP Mayor Peter Johnston insisted the Protocol has been a "disaster" for Northern Ireland, adding: "The figures and scale of bureaucracy we are talking about now demonstrates the urgent need for it to be abolished without further delay to safeguard the union, our businesses and our vital trade links with our fellow UK citizens in Great Britain."

His party colleague, Councillor Gregg McKeen said the staffing requirement raised issues if the six-month timeframe to recruit additional staff.

"We have no information on where the money to pay for these staff will come from. Will the ratepayers of Mid and East Antrim be expected to pick up a £4.8m tab to keep the EU happy?" he asked.

"That would equate to a ten percent rates rise. The entire Protocol saga continues to be shambolic and has to be kicked into touch immediately."

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said the prospect of Northern Ireland having to carry out the same number of agri-food checks as the EU does as a whole was neither sensible nor rational.

DUP leader and Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has urged Boris Johnson to “stand up for Northern Ireland” and ditch the “intolerable” Protocol governing Irish Sea trade post-Brexit.

She added: “Not a single unionist party in Northern Ireland supports this unworkable Protocol.

“Rather than protect the Belfast Agreement and its successor agreements, the Protocol has created societal division and economic harm.

“Whilst grace periods have been extended unilaterally, we need a permanent solution so business can plan and the integrity of the United Kingdom internal market can be restored.”