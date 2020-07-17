Unionists in Londonderry living in fear after petrol bombs attack

People living in a unionist area of Londonderry have voiced fears of a summer of sustained attacks after three petrol bombs were thrown across a peace wall

People living in a unionist area of Londonderry have voiced fears of a summer of sustained attacks after three petrol bombs were thrown across a peace wall.

One of the objects lobbed into the Fountain estate in the early hours of yesterday morning hit a police Land Rover.

Resident John Hetherington said lives could have been lost in the attack and told how residents were worried for the coming weeks.

"My neighbours woke me up just after these petrol bombs were thrown in case there were more on the way," he added.

"Thankfully, that wasn't the case, but the ones that were thrown landed close to one of my neighbour's cars and any of them could have landed close enough to our gas boxes, which are at the front of the houses, so this could have cost people their lives.

"It is disgraceful that we have to go to bed at night wondering if our homes will be attacked.

"This has been rumbling since last Sunday when a group of young boys started coming into the Fountain and shouting sectarian abuse."

A resident who did not wish to be named said she was also worried about repeat attacks.

"The police need to be here in large numbers to make sure we don't have to put up with this every night," she added.

"People are scared here today. We want peace to get on with our lives. There's enough going on with coronavirus for people to worry about without these wee hoods trying to kill us in our beds."

Derry City and Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Graham Warke urged the police to take action.

"Residents are very concerned about this incident and how the summer will go," the DUP councillor added.

"I have been in contact with PSNI and have been told that they will be setting out measures over the coming nights to stop these sectarian attacks on the community of the Fountain."

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "It is disappointing to see this type of disorder.

"We understand the impact this type of antisocial and criminal activity has on residents, who have a right to live in peace and enjoy their homes."