Unionists must prepare for border poll, warns ex-adviser

A former DUP adviser has said unionism must prepare for a border poll.

It comes after a survey revealed 42% favour a united Ireland, with 49% support for maintaining the Union.

A further 9% said they had not made up their minds but would vote in any future poll.

Those surveyed were also asked if there should be a border referendum within the next five years — 37% said yes and 29% said there should never be a vote.

Another 31% said there should be a border poll but not within the next five years, while 3% were unsure.

The findings emerge in a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

Tim Cairns, a former DUP adviser turned commentator, said the results underline that unionism needs to prepare for the future debate on the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.

“Polls on the border question fluctuate so widely that it is impossible to draw any accurate conclusions from polling,” he said.

“What is clear, however, is unionism needs to prepare for a poll.

“The positive argument for the Union needs to be put forward and pro-Union parties need to work together selling the message as to how the Union works best for everyone,” he added.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said society had more important things to worry about.

He added: “There is always very little movement in this type of poll and if we are really honest, I’m slightly more concerned that this just distracts from ensuring we’ve stable government and from dealing with Covid, the economy and hospital waiting lists.”

Compared to similar surveys on the same issue taken throughout the year, the LucidTalk findings show a slight increase in support for maintaining the Union.

The latest survey will offer some comfort to the DUP, which was left reeling after the same poll showed support for it had dropped significantly.

In June, at the start of the marching season, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar suggested there could be a united Ireland in his lifetime, leading Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to express surprise and urge politicians "to dial down the rhetoric, particularly at this time of year”.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams recently said he believed a poll could happen within three years.

Peter Hain, the former Secretary of State, has also accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of complacency over the issue of a border poll, saying there was “inexorable momentum” towards one.