Unionists need to ‘grow up’ says Sinn Fein as DUP’s Lyons calls for PSNI chief constable to quit

A wide-ranging report has recommended the closure of Crossmaglen police station. The base was heavily fortified during the Troubles. Pic Pacemaker from 1998.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has called for the resignation of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, stating that he is “tone deaf” to the concerns of the unionist community.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy branded unionists “juvenile” for their response to the PSNI’s report on policing in south Armagh saying they should “grow up”.

It comes after the DUP leader said that he will veto any legislation which attempts to create all-Ireland policing structures in light of new recommendations aimed to transform policing in south Armagh.

Mr Lyons said that the chief constable has only “compounded the lack of confidence” in the unionist community.

“Anybody with a titter of wit would understand there is a crisis in unionist confidence in the police and in the chief constable in particular,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“Instead of recognising concerns that are there in the unionist community he has decided to endorse a report that allows for all-Ireland policing structures.”

The minister added that the moving of memorials for former RUC officers killed during the Troubles – one of the recommendations in the report – was “hugely offensive”.

“On the one hand he said wants to understand the emotional legacy of issues in the area and on other hand said that to remember fallen RUC officers in this way would be a barrier to inclusion. A lot of people in Northern Ireland are sickened today.”

He added that this is “just the latest in a long line of errors of judgment that the chief constable has made.”

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy slammed unionists for their response to the report saying it was what the community wanted.

He said unionists needed to “engage properly with the police” in order to ensure positive change.

“If there are problems in unionist areas, go and engage with the PSNI, have them engage with community and come up with solutions. They somehow think that because we have done that in south Armagh that that is a negative for unionism,” he said.

“They really need to grow up and engage properly with police and recognise that the people of south Armagh are entitled to a proper policing service they want.

“There are over 50 recommendations in the report, it’s about response times, it’s about relationships with the people there, but the BBC has just focused on memorials and signage which are incidental really,” he added.

“The core of it is building a better relationship with the community and you would think this would be something unionism would want instead of jumping up and down and throwing their toys out of the pram yet again.”

The MLA said that what Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wanted was “political security policing” which “keeps its foot on the neck of the people of the area”.

“Clearly what unionism wants is conflict policing to be inflicted on the people of south Armagh as punishment for the conflict itself, but this community and the vast bulk of the people of the north have moved on and the DUP has to catch up,” he said.

“They need to come to terms with the fact that all public services need to reflect the society that they serve, which provides a more effective policing outcome.

“Unionists should be engaging in this instead of standing at the side lines howling into the wind.”