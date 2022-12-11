Unionists need to stop ‘running away’ from the Irish unity debate, says retired Presbyterian clergyman

The Reverend Dr David Latimer walks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the Eikon Centre to attend an event to mark the second year of the youth-led peace-building initiative 'Amazing the Space' in 2018 in Lisburn. Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images

Reverend David Latimer, retired minister of First Derry Presbyterian Church, is eager for unionists to engage in the unification debate. Photo: Lorcan Doherty.

Retired Presbyterian minister David Latimer has said unionists should not run away from a united Ireland debate but should be persuaded to participate.

Rev Latimer, who famously forged a close friendship with Martin McGuinness, also recalled a scenario which he said demonstrated that people’s views on the future should not be assumed because of their religion.

He described sitting beside a “prominent Catholic man” at a play recently when the conversation between the two men turned to their views on growing calls for a border poll.

The man lent over and whispered into Reverend Latimer’s ear: “David, if there was a border poll tomorrow I would not be voting.”

“I nearly fell off the seat,” said the Protestant clergyman, “because I more or less expected that all nationalists and Catholics would have voted for a united Ireland.”

Rev Latimer asked the man why he felt that way and was told: “Because I am very content the way things are.”

It would seem there are many people in Northern Ireland — nationalist and unionist — who feel the same way.

A poll for the Irish Times last week indicated the majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote against a united Ireland if there was a border poll.

The poll showed 50% of people in Northern Ireland would vote to stay in the United Kingdom, while 27% would support unification with the Republic of Ireland.

Eighteen per cent of respondents in Northern Ireland said they “don’t know” how they would vote, with a further 5% stating they would not vote.

In the Republic, however, there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity, according to the poll.

The majority of people in both jurisdictions believe referendums on unity should be held, with voters in the Republic more likely to favour a vote in the next five years, while a majority of voters in Northern Ireland want a border poll in the next 10 years.

The results of this latest poll again highlight the divisions which exist around the issue of a united Ireland.​

The debate has received increased prominence in recent times through the work of organisations such as Ireland’s Future which describes its remit as “paving the way to the reunification of the island”. The group has held a series of public events featuring a range of speakers, including a number of prominent representatives from the unionist/Protestant community.

A pro-union lobby group , the Together UK Foundation, which includes former DUP leader Arlene Foster among its board members, was also recently launched to promote the benefits of keeping the UK intact.

Sinn Fein has also launched an initiative called The Commission on the Future of Ireland to discuss issues around the party’s aim of achieving a united Ireland.

Rev Latimer, who spoke at an event in Derry last week organised by the Sinn Fein-run commission, said it was important more voices from the unionist/Protestant community were heard during the continuing debate around Ireland’s constitutional future.

It was an appeal echoed by Declan Kearney, the leading Sinn Fein member who is overseeing his party’s new commission.

“Sinn Fein does not own the Irish unity debate,” Mr Kearney told the meeting in Derry. “We want it to be inclusive, flexible and genuine. Nor do we claim to have all the answers.

"That’s why structured dialogue is essential. A genuine and open discussion should be taking place about the principles and reassurances required to underpin a new constitutional settlement on the island.”

However, in relation to the discussions around a possible unification, Rev Latimer said there was a belief “republicans are running away with this, while unionists are running away from it”.

“I don’t think we can behave like ostriches and put our heads in the sand and try and pretend this is not serious,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“The census figures would suggest to us the balance has shifted and when our forefathers brought together the six counties of Northern Ireland, I imagine they never ever envisaged the two traditions becoming almost equal in size.

“However, that is something which should not upset us and I think it is something which should persuade us. Here we are in an evolving little part of Ireland and how can we live in a way that is going to make the place we are living in home for everybody.

“We are different but that can be such a valuable thing and such an enriching thing and an asset for any country.”

In 2006, Rev Latimer’s First Derry Presbyterian Church was attacked with petrol bombs. Speaking on local radio, he made a direct appeal to Martin McGuinness to help stop the attacks.

Mr McGuinness, a self-confessed former member of the IRA, responded to the appeal and the two men developed an unlikely friendship which continued to Mr McGuinness’s death in 2017.

Rev Latimer, who served as a chaplain to the British Army during the war in Afghanistan, said it was a friendship built on trust.

“Martin often said he was not trying to make David Latimer a republican and I was not trying to make him a unionist,” he said.

"That is the stuff you can talk about when you get to know people but currently we don’t know each other,” he said. “There is not the connections between our two traditions that I think we need to have a grown-up conversation about how we move into the future and the last thing we want to do is to move too quick.

"If it is not a journey with co-operation and partnership, it is a partnership I feel which is doomed to failure.

“I feel republicans are ahead of us in this because it is such a precious thing for them and we have to recognise and acknowledge that. At the same time we must not overlook that for unionists, they are not on the same page and they are not in the same room.”

The Derry-based clergyman said he had been criticised by some within his own community for his engagement with republicans, but stressed it was something he would continue to do.​

“I value the friendship I have with Sinn Fein but that’s not an uncritical friendship because that would not be a helpful friendship,” he said. “We have to try and point out to each other when we are doing well and when we need to do better.

“As I listen to the story around unity the volume is increasing and it’s increasing from Sinn Fein but the ears of unionists are not open to those voices that are calling for unity or a reimagined Ireland or a shared Ireland.

“Unionists will not be dictated to, they will not be pushed.

"They are not blind, they are aware of the winds of demographic change which are blowing but they are content with the link to the United Kingdom and they have no desire to leave it.

“I feel where there is an opportunity to express that unionist perspective about the future in a gentle and inoffensive way, republicans will listen.”

He continued: “That gives them an indication we need to look at some things here, we maybe need to put the handbrake on for a while and I think that’s what is needed, maybe to give unionists a chance to form themselves around the country into groups to bring together their rationale for staying within the United Kingdom.

"Then we can start to look at the pros and the cons and there could be something we have not yet thought of that could emerge from these discussions within both our traditions.

“I do not think we can fasten down what we want because it can’t be complete until everybody has indicated what their ideas and wishes would be.”

Recalling the story of his recent conversation with the man in the theatre, Rev Latimer said: “There are many small ‘n’ nationalists who are content with being part of the UK. Nobody knows what that figure is but it could be a surprisingly large figure and then of course you have all the unionist family.

“That would suggest to me we don’t have a clear picture as to how a border poll might end up and rather than take a risk and have a border result which is around 50-50, which would be distressing and unhelpful, I think there is too much work still to be done about the future.

“I don’t think we have got the model yet by any stretch and there is a long way to go.

“If we are going to have something in the future that will allow a culture of peace to develop, one side cannot rush away with their notion of what they think it should be and the other tradition is left behind.”

Rev Latimer urged those leading the debate over a united Ireland not to rush the discussion.

“If it is rushed, it will go pear-shaped,” he said. “The big fear is we could end going back to, as Churchill described it, a school of conflict and that is the last thing that any of us want.

“Somehow we have to weave the threads of our cultures and creeds into the fabric of a shared future and from where I am standing right now at the end of 2022 I see no appetite for change among unionists and I think that has to be respected.

"If one side is left behind, we are going to have disunity and all that that could lead to.”