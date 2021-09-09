Unionists split over DUP plan to collapse Stormont

Allister backs Donaldson, but UUP chief criticises his hardline stance

The Ulster Unionists have said they will not follow a DUP threat to pull ministers from Stormont and collapse the government over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his ministers will resign if changes to the protocol are not delivered.

The DUP leader also announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from cross-border political institutions established on the island of Ireland under the Good Friday peace agreement.

The moves are part of an intensification of the DUP’s campaign of opposition to post-Brexit arrangements that have created trading barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his party is also opposed to the protocol, but said he wanted to provide “pragmatic solutions and engagement”.

“While the DUP will provide threats leading to instability and further harming our people here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I certainly won’t be asking my party to withdraw from the Executive when we are still dealing with a Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences on a health service which is facing challenges on an unprecedented scale.

“We simply cannot afford to have the Stormont institutions collapse and people, not least those hundreds of thousands on waiting lists, won’t thank us for it.

“We will engage constructively and put forward practical solutions as we seek to replace the protocol. We continue to lobby rather than threaten.”

Sir Jeffrey issued the warning on the future of Stormont in a keynote address in Belfast on the same day as European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic began a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Ahead of any move to pull ministers out of the coalition, Sir Jeffrey said his party was first seeking to challenge the legality of checks on GB to NI trade introduced under the protocol and establish whether their implementation requires the approval of the Executive.

“In the final analysis those who are democratically elected by the people of Northern Ireland lack the power to prevent such checks, if that is the case, if our ministers cannot in the end prevent these checks taking place and if the protocol issues remain then I have to be clear, the position in office of DUP ministers would become untenable,” he said.

“If the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form then the only option, the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “Within weeks it will become clear if there is a basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate, and I want that to happen.

“But, equally, we will also need to consider whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate if action is not taken to address and resolve the issues related to the protocol and its impact, its damaging impact on Northern Ireland each and every day.”

TUV leader Jim Allister described “fine words” from Sir Jeffrey, but said “it is actions that count”.

“Presenting the Prime Minister with the stark choice of saving the protocol or saving the Stormont institutions is a long-proclaimed TUV strategy, built on the realisation that if the price of Stormont is implementing the union-dismantling protocol then Stormont is unsustainable for any unionist who puts the union first,” he said.

“The protocol, which the High Court says has already repealed the foundation of the economic United Kingdom, is a vehicle to destroy the union, having already delivered us into a foreign economic zone and subjected us to foreign laws. Hence, it is beyond redemption.

“It must go.”

Sinn Fein lead Mary Lou McDonald said the DUP move “is a reckless, irresponsible and short-sighted election stunt”.

“They are threatening the stability of the political institutions when we are in the midst of the Covid pandemic, when the Tories are putting families and workers under pressure with more cuts, and when there is big work to do on the issues that matter to people’s everyday lives — on hospital waiting lists, on schools, on housing and on jobs, and on rebuilding our economy.”

Mrs McDonald said the withdrawal of DUP ministers from north-south political bodies would also be a clear breach of the ministerial code at Stormont.

She would not be drawn when asked whether Sinn Fein would take legal action against its partners-in-government for refusing to participate in the cross-border institutions.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also criticised the DUP moves, accusing the party of holding the people of Northern Ireland to ransom.

Mr Eastwood said the DUP steps were based on “selfish party political self-interest”.