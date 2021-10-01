Unionists ‘trying to outdo each other on Union flag flying,’ Ards councillor Joe Boyle claims

Unionists in Ards and North Down are “trying to outdo each other” with policies on flying the Union flag, the borough’s only nationalist councillor has claimed.

Councillor Joe Boyle claimed at Ards North Down full council meeting this week that electioneering was behind a TUV proposal to fly the Union flag on all council buildings and war memorials for every day of the year.

The current system sees the Union flag flown permanently only at seven sites, and only on designated days at the Newtownards council offices.

Last month the DUP held up the TUV proposal to fly the flag every day, with an amendment gaining support from the UUP and Alliance, that commissioned a council officer to evaluate the costs and the “potential risks of equality screening” the TUV proposal.

At this week’s full council meeting, Stephen Cooper, the TUV’s sole councillor in the borough, tried again with an amendment to get the policy through. The TUV proposal also involves the flying of Union flags on the death of any member of the royal family, or UK prime minister.

Councillor Cooper said he was “disappointed other unionists could not support” an immediate change to flags policy in the “overwhelmingly unionist” borough. He added it was current UK government policy to urge the flying of Union flags on all public buildings. He said costs would be “minimal”.

The TUV amendment fell with four votes in support and 32 votes against.

Councillor Joe Boyle said the minutes from the committee debate on the TUV proposal was “like reading something from the late 1970s”.

“This is probably one of the most unhelpful and potentially divisive motions to be brought to the council,” he said.

“Why do we want to introduce a divisive conversation within a settled borough? Is this unionist trying to outdo unionist? Is this all about an election coming up? Is this all about who may sneak a wee Assembly seat here or there?”

He added: “I am glad to see the (DUP) amendment, and I am glad to see the wider unionist family – a family I have always respected, and worked well with – bring a level of common sense to the table.”

He said the TUV proposal “showed disrespect to anyone who may not be a unionist in Ards and North Down Borough.”

He added: “To suggest putting it on all council buildings 365 days a year – I’m sure Councillor Cooper knows what they all are. Can we expect one on the public toilets? How far does Councillor Cooper want to take this?”

He said he hoped “other unionists did not feel locked in” by the TUV proposal and asked them to “stand tall and do the right thing.”

UUP Councillor Philip Smith said: “We have discussed the motion and the view is that there needs to be further investigation of what the impacts would be, and what the scope of the proposals are.

“As already alluded to, it could mean there is a plethora of flags on numerous buildings, and maybe that is not what is intended.”

He added: “I am very confident in my unionism, and confident in my support of the flag, but I think it has to be flown in a way that is respectful and appropriate. We also have to ensure we are not risking our current policy.”

DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen, who forwarded the DUP amendment to the TUV motion, said: “To paraphrase comments I have heard – if we don’t agree with Councillor Cooper, we are less unionist. If that is what he really believes, then we are in real difficulties come a border poll.

“He has waited six years to bring this motion, I am sure he can wait a few more months for a report. I did not amend the body of his motion at all, I left that open to continue to be debated. The important thing is to have a report before us, so that we are aware of the various factors that may be in play, should that motion be passed.

“It is important for us to make robust and informed decisions. And we have to remember it is only a year and a half since we agreed to a flag policy.”

He added: “Let us go through the correct process, and to ask for that to be done does not make us any less of a unionist.”