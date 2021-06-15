Unionists warn against Westminster intervention on Irish as Sinn Fein insists it will prevent Stormont collapse

Finance Minister Conor Murphy in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont

Sinn Fein has confirmed it will nominate a deputy First Minister if the British government introduces Irish language legislation over the heads of the Assembly.

On Monday the party’s President Mary Lou McDonald said London must intervene, after discussions with the DUP on the issue broke down around the timetable of the legislation.

Edwin Poots has said he is committed to bringing through legislation, but is believed to prefer to wait until after the Assembly election due next May.

Sinn Fein has accused the DUP of bad faith.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme on Tuesday, finance minister Conor Murphy confirmed the party would nominate a deputy First Minister if Westminster delivered the legislation.

“The British Government did make an offer a number of weeks back to us to do that,” he said.

“Our position has been that this needs to be delivered within the time frame agreed last January and yes, if the language legislation is done and done in that manner, then it does allow us to move ahead and nominate.

“We want to see these things delivered, I think we are entitled to that. This isn’t about a Sinn Fein demand. This is an agreement we all reached.

“We have already told the DUP they need to deliver on this. We have exhausted the conversation with the DUP. This isn’t about issuing ultimatums this is about trying to find agreements.”

The SDLP Colum Eastwood leader also confirmed he will seek to table amendments to legislation at Westminster in order to pave the way for protections to the Irish language.

That was supported by former NI Secretary Julian Smith.

"Any vote for the cultural package at Westminster will have my full support,” he tweeted.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The second reading of the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill is due to take place on June 22, with amendments able to be tabled after this stage.

The Foyle MP said he has been “working with parliamentary drafters” to deliver the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) cultural commitments.

The agreement for an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression alongside commissioners for both the Irish language and Ulster-Scots was part of the NDNA agreement reached in January 2020 which restored power sharing to Stormont.

Unionists have reacted angrily to the prospect of Westminster acting.

The TUV leader Jim Allister said such a prospect would “herald the death knell of devolution”.

TUV leader Jim Allister

“If devolution can be bypassed by republicans at will then there is no point in devolution. Unionism needs to make it clear that if Irish language legislation is passed at Westminster then Stormont is over and the project in which London and Dublin have invested 20 years in is at an end.

“If the supposed protections of the Belfast Agreement can be cast aside whenever Sinn Fein make a demand they are worthless.

“Doubtless there will be some in the DUP who will regard this as a very convenient solution to a tricky problem. Perhaps all the talks Mr Poots has been having with Sinn Fein in recent weeks have been leading to this as the agreed outcome.

“Such cynical behaviour will not wash with the Unionist electorate.”

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the idea of Westminster seeking to “force through the latest Sinn Fein wish list” would cause damage to the Assembly.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Repeated interventions in devolved matters undermines the manifesto promises of Northern Ireland parties and rightly raises questions about the confidence that voters can have in those they elect if their promises can be causally overridden by the Secretary of State,” he added.

“Rather than running to HMG [Her Majesty’s Government] when they can’t get their way, Republicans should respect our mandate.”

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said there was a danger politicians will “overdo the theatrics” in the latest stand off and said it could “end up toppling into an early election”.

“There is no excuse frankly for us to be back in crisis mode only 17 months after the Assembly was restored,” she said.

“It [Westminster legislating] is a partial solution to a more widespread problem. It deals with the issue of Irish language. What it doesn’t do is deal with the more fundamental problem, that the DUP made promises and it is not reneging on those promises.

“This is a test on whether or not people are serious working together in government.”

Arlene Foster’s resignation as First Minister on Monday also saw Michelle O’Neill leve her position triggering a sev-day countdown for both positions to be filled or the secretary fo stats must call an election.

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.