Unionists will still have confidence issue with PSNI regardless of watchdog report findings, says DUP’s Givan

Unionist will still have a “confidence issue” with police irrespective of the findings of a major report into the force’s handling of the Bobby Storey funeral, the DUP’s Paul Givan has said.

Mr Givan, who is being tipped to become the next First Minister, revealed DUP leader designate Edwin Poots had spoken with Chief Constable Simon Byrne over the weekend.

The MLA was speaking ahead of the publication on Monday of the Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) report into if there were failings in how the PSNI handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

The findings will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long and the NI Policing Board around noon.

Mr Given warned unionist and loyalist communities have lost trust in the PSNI on how it has handled various policing operations.

"I’m very clear, irrespective of what’s in the HMIC report.. there is a confidence issue for the PSNI as an organisation when it comes to the way in which policing operations take place and how it is viewed in the wider unionist and loyalist community,” Mr Givan told Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"In an attempt to reach out to republications in order to gain their support because of that historical disconnect, they have then created an issue within the loyalist community.”

He added: “I think that’s obvious around how operations have taken place, the policing of parades, protests where we do see a differential, and a very light tough is taken when it comes to republicans.”

It was pointed out to the DUP MLA that large numbers of Rangers fans celebrated the club’s success in the Shankill Road area, which prompted warnings from the PSNI that it will be examining CCTV footage.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people according to Covid restrictions.

Mr Givan said the issue stems from the police handling of Mr Storey’s funeral, adding that it is “self evident of the impact that it had… and that’ll not change in how it is seen across the community”.

“The chief constable is going to have a huge job to do if there’s confidence going to be built up. We will await it's publication and have more to say later today."

About 2,000 people attended Mr Storey's funeral in Belfast last June at a time when coronavirus regulations placed strict limits on funeral numbers and public gatherings.

Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was among those later questioned during a six-month police investigation.

In March, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it could not recommend prosecutions due to a lack of clarity around the regulations and because of prior engagement between Sinn Fein and the PSNI before the funeral.

The decision prompted calls at the time from outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster for Mr Byrne to resign.

Lagan Valley MLA Given would also not be drawn on if he would be taking up the mantle of First Minister when Mrs Foster steps down.

"Edwin in his campaign.. made it clear he wanted to engage with his colleagues in the Assembly… He has wanted the best people to populate those positions [in the Executive],” he explained.

“I’ve never asked party leaders for any position during my own political career, and I’m not going to start doing that now.”

When pressed if he would like to have the position, he insisted he would serve in any capacity in which he would be best utilised to serve the party.

"That's a conversation Edwin will be having with me, and every MLA, in due course,” he added.