Unionists won’t say if they are willing to take up deputy first minister post

UUP rules out pact by confirming it will be running in every constituency

The UUP is to run a candidate in every constituency in the next Assembly election.

The party confirmed the move after Jim Allister challenged them and the DUP to state clearly if they would nominate for deputy first minister if Sinn Fein became the largest party.

He said any unionist party which nominated for dFM and therefore rubber stamped Sinn Fein for the first minister position would become a “stooge unionist party”.

The UUP dodged a question on if it would nominate for the post of deputy first minister, saying it was determined to make Doug Beattie first minister.

The DUP did not respond. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said a Sinn Fein first minister would be a “real problem” for unionism.

Under the terms of the St Andrews Agreement, both the first and deputy first minister posts must be filled by the two largest parties for a functioning Executive to be formed.

In the event of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party, TUV leader Mr Allister gave a “guarantee” that his party would not nominate a deputy first minister.

When asked if the UUP would do the same, a spokesperson said they want to be the largest party with Doug Beattie as First Minister.

"The Ulster Unionist Party will be running candidates in every constituency in the next Assembly elections,” he said. “Pacts at the next Assembly election won`t work because it will be based on Proportional Representation and the Single Transferable Vote.”

The latest LucidTalk opinion poll puts Sinn Fein on course to be the largest party at 25%. The poll also had the TUV on 14%, ahead of the DUP, Alliance and SDLP - all on 13% - and only slightly behind the UUP on 16%.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Belfast Telegraph on Saturday he was seeking to work together with the TUV and UUP in order to prevent the unionist vote from becoming “fragmented”.

However, UUP leader Mr Beattie rejected Sir Jeffrey’s call and said “there will be no union pacts”.

In the past, both the UUP and DUP have chosen not to select a candidate in certain constituencies in order to maximise the unionist vote.

If a first or deputy first minister is not nominated by the two largest parties, then either another election would be held or direct rule would come into place.

“Let’s be clear, in a PR election you can’t split the vote because of transfers,” Mr Allister told The Sunday Times. “But if Sinn Fein became the biggest party they can only take first minister if they can find a stooge unionist party to be deputy.

“Being a joint office means a first minister cannot hold the post without there being a deputy first minister.”

Mr Allister said the answer is in unionism’s hands and asked if there was a unionist party that would be the “bridesmaid for Sinn Fein”.

“My party certainly won’t be doing that,” he continued. “So if people want to guarantee there will never be a Sinn Fein First minister then they should vote for the TUV.

“Will the other two unionist parties give that guarantee? Let’s hear from them. They need to be clear to the electorate.”

Mr Allister said the prospect of direct rule was “preferable” to a Sinn Fein first minister.

“We’ve only ever had a distorted form of devolution, with no opposition to a mandatory coalition,” he added. “If the only form of devolution we are allowed is one that is subject to having Sinn Fein at the top … it’s not a form of devolution worth having.