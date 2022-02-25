Unions say decision over public sector strike action is imminent

Rubbish collections could be binned after thousands of public sector workers in Northern Ireland cast their votes over whether to take industrial action.

Members of Unite trade union working across NI’s 11 councils, the Education Authority (EA) and the Housing Executive (NIHE) have now made their decision and the next steps are being considered. They were balloted for strike action having branded a proposed 1.75% pay offer “pathetic” and “completely unrealistic” given the scale of the cost of living crisis.

If strike action is taken it will impact on numerous services including bin collections.

Unite has members in all departments in councils. In the EA they include cooks, cleaners, bus escorts, classroom assistants and building supervisors. A small number are NIHE staff.

The lead Unite regional officer for local authorities and education workers in Northern Ireland, Gareth Scott, previously encouraged his members to vote ‘Yes’ to taking action, pointing to the union’s £35m strike fund.

He said: "Unite’s full rate of strike pay for eligible members is £70 a day which is there to help avert the worst hardships.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said a resounding ‘Yes’ vote would send a clear message that local government “can no longer be the poor relation” when it comes to public expenditure.

Unite national officer for local government Jim Kennedy said dedicated council staff have kept schools open, cared for the elderly, ensured the bins are emptied regularly, buried the dead and kept libraries functioning.

Unite’s 70,000 local government members, are employed across 321 councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The pay offer made by the Local Government Association was a 1.75% increase, with 2.75% for those on the bottom pay point, for 2021/22. Inflation is at a 30-year high of 5.5%.

Chief executive of the Northern Ireland Local Government Association Alison Allen said it is aware of ongoing discussions within each trade union on possible industrial action.

“When each trade union confirms their positions on the final pay offer made, next steps will be identified. Pay awards are negotiated nationally for local government and Northern Ireland is part of those negotiating arrangements,” she said.

Any decision on whether to engage in industrial action is a matter entirely for each trade union and their members. Possible disruption to services as a result of industrial action, she said, is managed within industrial relations frameworks on a council by council basis.

“We very much hope this matter is resolved as quickly as possible,” Ms Allen added.

NIHE said should industrial action arise, it will seek to ensure that any impact on customer service is minimised.