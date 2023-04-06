Unions warn of ‘heavily impacted’ services in Newry, Mourne and Down ahead of industrial action BT-newryindustrialaction-fn265-KReid-06Apr

Four trade unions have said upcoming industrial action by their members will “heavily impact” Newry Mourne and Down council services.

Members of the GMB, NIPSA and SIPTU unions will hold ‘work-to-rule’ action commencing from Monday 10th April, to be joined by fellow union Unite’s members from 12th April.

The groups claim the action is due to “management renege on commitment to partnership-based job evaluation process”.

Work-to-rule refers to workers refusing to take on overtime, tasks outside their job description, providing absentee cover or using their own vehicles for work purposes.

In a joint statement, the four unions said their action is likely to result in significant impact to council services including those at leisure centres and with bin collections

“Members of all four trade unions at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have lost confidence in management,” said spokesperson for the trade union side, Kevin Kelly.

"They are reneging on written commitments entered into when the last dispute was concluded and they are both wanting to move away from a partnership-based approach to job evaluation but also remove allowances from new recruits creating a two-tier workforce.

"This is not something our members will accept.”

He added it’s “unbelievable management believe they can insult the intelligence of our members” and their tactic “will not work”.

“Do they think workers or their trade union representatives cannot read or understand the agreements reached?” Mr Kelly said.

"We are clear that this tactic will not work and we will take whatever action is required to ensure it stops.”

Newry Mourne and Down Council said: “Negotiations have been ongoing since this morning and remain ongoing.

"Due to the confidential nature of those negotiations, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council is not in a position to comment at this time.”