Unique Hands of History exhibit remembers NI's peace-builders

Hands of History will be on show in special Belfast exhibition next month

An art exhibition showcasing bronze casts of politicians who were involved in brokering the Good Friday Agreement is to go on display in Belfast next month.

Artist Raymond Watson managed to persuade the politicians involved in negotiating the Agreement - some of whom are now deceased - to allow him to take a cast of their hands, which he later cast in bronze, to create a unique sculpture entitled Hands of History.

Raymond's sculpture is an important, significant and truly unique artwork that captures a momentous event in Northern Ireland's past.

The piece includes bronzes of the hands of Peter Robinson, Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair, John Hume, Senator George Mitchell, Lord David Trimble, Mo Mowlam and Gerry Adams, along with others who led the peace process including Monica McWilliams and the Rev Harold Good.

The Hands of History centrepiece will be accompanied by two new installations that also examine Northern Ireland history as part of the Agreement.

The People's Process exhibition will run at the Golden Thread Gallery, Belfast from December 7 to January 18.