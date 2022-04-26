Unite dismiss claims local authorities’ ‘hands are tied’ when it comes to staff pay rises as two-week strike continues

As Education Authority workers join council staff across Northern Ireland in industrial action on Tuesday, the union Unite has criticised claims by local authorities that their “hands are tied” when it comes to increasing employee pay.

The union’s regional officer, Gareth Scott, said that employees have been offered a rise of 1.75%, but Unite wants to negotiate a 10% pay increase, given that UK inflation has climbed to 7% – the highest rate it has been in 30 years.

Two weeks of strike action commenced on Monday, beginning with council staff, with bin collections, maintenance of Housing Executive properties and education services to be affected throughout NI.

The EA said it had asked Unite for special school staff and bus drivers to be exempted from the strike action, but the union refused.

“We firmly believe these requests to be reasonable and valid and we remain unclear about the basis for them to be rejected by Unite given the impact on some of the most vulnerable children,” the authority added.

It also said that “Local Government organisations, including EA, do not have the power or authority to renegotiate for Northern Ireland”, adding: ““EA will however continue to engage collectively with all of our recognised trade unions on other separate local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions.”

The union has disputed this statement, and said that “despite Education Authority’s claims its hands are tied, it does have the power to make education workers an increase that betters the proposed 1.75%”.

The EA also said: “We welcome the news that Translink management and unions have agreed to defer planned strike action which will allow pupils to access their normal school transport on Ulsterbus and Metro from Monday April 25.

“Unfortunately, disruption is still anticipated to some EA services as a result of the strike action being taken by Unite the union which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday April 26 to Sunday May 1 and Tuesday May 3 to Sunday May 8.”

"Unite made the call after a revised offer from Translink saw bus drivers deferring their strike action,” continued a union spokesperson.

"However, the absence of any potential solution from EA management has left education workers including school bus drivers with no alternative but to proceed with planned strike action today.

"Unite members working in education roles such as cleaning, catering, classroom staff, youth service and transport are paid at rates far below the average earned by their equivalents in the private sector. School bus drivers, who are charged with the safe transport of both mainstream and Special Education Needs children, are only paid an hourly rate of just £9.86, just 36 pence above the national minimum hourly rate.”

In a statement on its website, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council also said that the strike action is “regrettably beyond our control as it relates to a dispute over 2021-2022 pay, which is negotiated by the National Joint Council (NJC) on behalf of councils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Unite’s Gareth Scott argued that “the NJC at national level sets the rate for each of the pay points, which is what the 1.75% increase was applied to; however most other pay and conditions can be set by local agreements”.

"For example, each council can set their own pay scales, in other words they can decide locally how many pay scales they will have and which NJC pay points they will use in each pay scale,” he said.

"This means that rates can vary from council to council and offers considerable flexibility for councils at local level to negotiate their own pay levels.

“Councils can also do local agreements on pay and conditions for holidays; overtime rates; evening work; night work; Saturday or Sunday working; working on public holidays; shift work; unsocial hours; standby duty; recall to work (including travel time); and, free and rest day working.

“There is therefore considerable scope for councils to enter into local agreements on pay and conditions, and more than enough to resolve this dispute. It is certainly not accurate to state that councils cannot agree local agreements on pay and conditions; it is a question of whether they are willing to make agreements to resolve these disputes and to treat their employees fairly.”