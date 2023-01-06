Unite the Union announces further strike action by Rathlin Island ferry workers

Unite the Union has announced ferry staff who operate travel to and from Rathlin Island will take further industrial action for the rest of the month.

The strikes, which are over demands for improved pay, will take place on all Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays this month.

Strike action already took place yesterday (Thursday) with a notice on the booking website saying there would be no “sailings and the office would be closed” for the day after no increased offer was made by the operator.

The union has called on the Department for Infrastructure to intervene and ensure workers on the ferry service between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island receive a cost of living pay increase and avoid further disruption to residents and the economy of Northern Ireland’s largest island. Typically, seven crossings which range from 25 to 40 minutes via two ferries Spirit of Rathlin and Rathlin Island Ferry, take place each day to the island leaving from Ballycastle.

Unite has said the strike action follows a ballot of ferry workers at the end of 2022 which returned a 85 percent mandate in pursuit a cost of living pay increase. They also claim management at the outsourced ferry service “has refused to move on the workers’ pay claim – which comes after a three year pay freeze”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It’s a scandal that the Rathlin Island Ferry workforce has not had an extra penny on their pay for three years. Their employers have taken them for granted for too long.

“In the midst of a crippling living costs crisis, our members have been left with no alternative but take strike action – they simply can’t allow their pay to fall behind for another year.

“Unite will support these workers for as long as it takes to achieve fair pay so their employer must move quickly to put a decent offer on the table.”

Regional officer for the workforce, Brenda Stevenson, also called on the Department to intervene saying in a statement: “The ferry workers have done everything they can to reach an accommodation but to date we have no offer from the ferry operator.

"Strike action due to commence on Tuesday was suspended to give the employer space to bring an offer to the table but nothing came forward. Workers were left with no alternative but to take today’s action.

“The approach taken by ferry operator Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd has been deeply irresponsible throughout – both to their workers and to the community of Rathlin Island.

"Given the huge impact this will have, we are urging the Department for Infrastructure to intervene: they ensure that a fair pay increase is offered to the ferry workers to avoid the prospect of continued strike action and disruption.”

In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “Rathlin Island Ferry Service Ltd operates the Rathlin ferry service on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure. The payment of wages for the ferry staff and negotiations with the union is the responsibility of Rathlin Island Ferry Service Ltd.

"The Department has been informed that the strike action by Rathlin Ferry staff could potentially continue until the end of January on an intermittent basis.

"The Department recognises the importance of the ferry to the local community and hopes a resolution to the ongoing dispute can be achieved through negotiations between the employers (Rathlin Island Ferry Limited) and the union.

"Emergency cover will remain in place during the strike period.”

Rathlin Island Ferry LTD has been contacted for comment.