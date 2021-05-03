United Ireland banner on Belfast tower block removed

A large banner calling for a conversation about a united Ireland was draped on Divis Tower in west Belfast.

A large banner draped on a west Belfast tower block calling for a conversation about a united Ireland has been removed.

It appeared at Divis Tower at the weekend, and appeared to cover about six floors.

It read “A united Ireland is for everyone. Let’s talk about it”, and included the Sinn Fein logo.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston said his party contacted the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council as well as the PSNI, with concerns about the banner.

He said the banner was removed on Monday.

Mr Kingston said the banner was erected “without planning permission, without permission of the Housing Executive as property owner”, and said it “could cause damage to the building and poses a real and present danger to the public if it were to be blown off”.

He has also called for the Housing Executive to investigate how the banner was erected.

“There is also need for the Housing Executive to investigate how unauthorised persons were able to gain access to the roof of a high-rise block of flats, which in itself poses serious safety and security issues,” he said.

A PSNI spokesman said the banner was removed by a “third party” following discussions.

“The Police Service is committed to working with local communities and responding to any issues where there is a concern for public safety,” they said.

“Police were made aware of a large banner in the area of Divis Street on Sunday night.

“The banner posed a clear health and safety concern. Discussions took place about the issue of public safety and the banner was subsequently removed by a third party this morning (Monday 3 May).”