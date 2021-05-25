United States ‘closely monitoring’ issues in Northern Ireland in wake of protocol tension

: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to journalists at the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The United States is “closely monitoring” issues in Northern Ireland in the wake of violence around the protocol, according to President Biden’s Press Secretary.

Jen Psaki made the comments during the daily White House briefing on Tuesday, with the Press Secretary being asked a question over when the US administration plans to appoint a Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Ms Psaki said there was no “personnel to announce” during the press conference, but said President Biden was monitoring the situation in the region.

"We welcome the provisions of the trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union and the Northern Ireland Protocol which will help to protect the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," she said.

In May, 25 members of the United States Congress signed a letter to President Biden calling on him to appoint a US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

The letter was signed by both Democrats and Republicans, and stated that the appointment of an envoy would continue to support the Peace Process during a critical time.

"We believe this decision would not only demonstrate America's enduring commitment to peace in Northern Ireland but would directly encourage regional peace and stability," according to the letter.

The letter also referred to the recent unrest in Northern Ireland over the protocol.

“Twenty-three years later (from the Good Friday Agreement), peace and stability in the region have recently been challenged by the cumulative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, tensions related to Brexit, as well as enduring local economic and social issues,” it added.

"While the Northern Ireland Assembly and all major political parties have condemned this recent outbreak of violence, the uncertainty and serious potential for violence in the future have not abated.

"As we reflect on previous American efforts in the region, one of the United States’ key contributions to peace in the region was through the efforts of previous U.S. Special Envoys for Northern Ireland, including former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell and others in successive administrations.

“Therefore, we ask that you demonstrate America’s commitment to peace through diplomacy by appointing a President’s Special Envoy for Northern Ireland."

The position of Northern Ireland envoy remains unfilled since the departure of Mick Mulvaney, who was former president Donald Trump’s appointee to the role.