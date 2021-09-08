United States committee claims Troubles legacy plans ‘at odds’ with GFA in letter to Boris Johnson

UK Government plans to introduce a statute of limitations for Troubles incidents have been branded “at odds” with the Good Friday Agreement by a group of US politicians and diplomats.

The assessment was made in a letter sent to Boris Johnson by an ad hoc committee in the US House of Congress focused on issues related to Northern Ireland.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, former Democratic Party Congressman and committee co-chair Bruce Morrison urged Mr Johnson to withdraw the current proposals around the legacy of the Troubles.

The committee also warned the plans would not be “met with approval” by President Biden.

The proposals were announced in July with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis telling the House of Commons the statute of limitations would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998.

The so-called amnesty would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries and would end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

Earlier this week campaigners from all sides of the Troubles divide presented a letter at 10 Downing Street to the Prime Minister, branding the plans for a statute of limitations as “immoral”.

All the five main Executive parties are also opposed to the plans, which Mr Johnson argued would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”.

In their letter to the Prime Minister the US bi-partisan committee, which includes five former US Ambassadors and a number of Special Envoys to Northern Ireland, said they did not believe the plan will be “met with approval” in Washington.

“We find this proposal to be at odds with both the spirit and architecture of the Good Friday Agreement,” the letter said.

"The cross-community opposition to the proposal should be enough of a signal that this proposed legislation does not reflect the deep and heart felt concerns of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We urge the Prime Minister to withdraw the current proposal.

“The amnesty is much too broad and just alarming to human rights experts given the global precedent it will set.

“We intend to raise our concerns with senior Administration leaders at both the State Department and the White House National Security Council.

“This December, President Biden will convene his Summit on Democracies. I have to believe that this proposal will become an issue on contention at that Summit unless the Prime Minister pulls it back.”

In a statement, a UK Government spokesperson said: "The current system for addressing the past is not working well for anybody; most importantly victims and survivors. It is delivering neither justice nor information to the vast majority of families.

"The UK Government’s proposals for addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past do not propose the prohibition of investigations into Troubles-related incidents. Nor do they constitute an amnesty - there will be no pardons.

"We recognise that access to information and accountability, via a thorough and robust investigative process, is absolutely vital to victims and survivors. That is why obtaining information through an investigative process - supported by full disclosure by the State - is the cornerstone of the proposals the Government has put forward.

"It is time that we build on the difficult but necessary compromises of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and seek finally to address the past in Northern Ireland in a way that delivers for victims and survivors and helps society to move forward.

"The Government continues to engage with a wide range of stakeholders on the proposals set out in the Command Paper, and to reflect carefully on what we have heard."