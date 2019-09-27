University of Liverpool to host lecture in honour of poet Seamus Heaney

The University of Liverpool's Institute of Irish Studies is to host an annual lecture in honour of the late Seamus Heaney, the Northern Ireland-born poet and Nobel Laureate.

Fermanagh-born actor Adrian Dunbar will read three of Heaney's poems at the inaugural lecture, to be delivered by Professor Louise Richardson, Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Professor Richardson worked alongside Heaney while both were at Harvard University, a period during which he also served as Oxford Professor of Poetry.

Heaney's wife Marie, his daughter Catherine, and his sons Christopher and Michael will attend the event in Liverpool on October 17.

Heaney, who was born in Northern Ireland but lived in Dublin for many years, died in 2013.

Born and raised in Co Londonderry, Heaney was the author of more than 20 volumes of poetry, translations and criticism and is widely recognised as one of the major poets of the 20th century.

He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995 "for works of lyrical beauty and ethical depth, which exalt everyday miracles and the living past".

Reading: Adrian Dunbar

Heaney's daughter Catherine said: "We are extremely proud that the University of Liverpool's Institute of Irish Studies has chosen to honour my father Seamus Heaney, by inaugurating this annual lecture in his name.

"The Institute makes a fitting home for such a tribute, particularly at a time of such critical importance for relations between the two islands, and in the year of what would have been my father's 80th birthday."