Unpaid carers' support in Northern Ireland during Covid pandemic valued at £5 billion

A charity has called on the authorities to provide additional help to carers and resume services halted due to Covid-19.

Carers NI estimates there are 320,000 adult carers in Northern Ireland and 30,000 young carers (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of carers in Northern Ireland are saving the state £19 million every day of the Covid-19 pandemic, research has found.

Unpaid care given to older, disabled and seriously ill people by family and friends in the eight months of the crisis to date has been valued at about £5 billion, charity Carers NI said.

The charity, which released the research to mark Carers Rights Day, has called on the authorities to provide additional support for carers over the winter months and develop a strategy to restore essential services that were halted during the coronavirus emergency.

It has warned that the closure of day centres and respite facilities, and the reduction of many services for people with disabilities or mental health issues, has heaped added pressure on carers.

Carers NI estimates there are 320,000 adult carers in Northern Ireland and 30,000 young carers.

Worrying about the coming winter period is causing stress and anxiety, many carers have not had a break from caring since the lockdown began and are at breaking point Clare-Anne Magee, head of Carers NI

The £4.8 billion cost estimate for the pandemic is based on polling completed with YouGov in October and November that assessed the number of hours unpaid support carers have provided each week.

The total was then multiplied by the hourly rate of providing replacement care – which is estimated at £23.

Previous research by the charity found that 85% of carers in Northern Ireland have been providing more care as a result of the pandemic.

It also found that two-thirds of carers have not had a break from their caring role since the pandemic began, and about half were reported to be at “breaking point”.

Clare-Anne Magee, head of Carers NI, said: “Eight months on from the beginning of this pandemic, carers continue to feel they have been abandoned.

“Worrying about the coming winter period is causing stress and anxiety, many carers have not had a break from caring since the lockdown began and are at breaking point.

“We are urging increased financial assistance for carers and the safe return of short breaks and services to support carers as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Carers must be part of the planning for the restoration of support services for those they care for.

“The Government has to acknowledge the enormous contribution made by carers in Northern Ireland during this pandemic – the value of which is a staggering £19 million every single day – and prioritise their health, wellbeing and resilience this winter.”

Among its requests, the charity has urged the Government to increase the income of carers entitled to Carer’s Allowance – £67.25 a week – by £20 a week.