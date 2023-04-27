‘Unspeakable tragedy’ as three killed in Co Tyrone horror crash

Four others taken to hospital after minibus ‘in collision with lorry’ near Aughnacloy, local councillor says

The crash happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning. Credit: Presseye

The scene of a fatal crash near Aughnacloy Golf Club in County Tyrone. Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 27-4-2023 — © Photopress Belfast

Three people have died after a horror crash early this morning in Co Tyrone.

Four other casualties have been taken to hospital, police confirmed.

The victims are understood to be from the Strabane area.

The accident happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning.

Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene.

PSNI confirm three dead in Co Tyrone horror crash

Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage.

"Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course."

A local councillor said it was their understanding that a private hire minibus travelling to Strabane was in a collision with a lorry travelling towards Aughnacloy.

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said “an enormous tragedy was unfolding”.

The area where the crash happened is about a mile outside Aughnacloy on the road that heads to Ballygawley. The accident occurred close to bend in the road, not far from Tullyvar Waste Disposal site, amd close to the local golf club.

The road has been closed in both directions between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy.

The PSNI has asked motorists to seek an alternative route.

David Nichol, Western Area Commander with the NI Fire & Rescue Service, said: “My heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy this morning.”

He said three fire appliances attended - two from Clogher Fire Station and one from Dungannon Fire Station.

It is the third triple-fatality accident on Co Tyrone’s roads in the last 16 months.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he knows some of those involved in the latest crash and the Strabane community is "devastated”.

“The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken,” he said.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened.

"There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard."

Fr Cathal Devenny, parish priest of Aghaloo and Carnteel, told the Belfast Telegraph: "This sounds like an awful, awful tragedy. One that doesn't bear thinking about or imagining.

"This is something that has shocked the entire community here this morning and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the community will be with the families of those involved.

"They will all need guidance over the coming days and weeks and comfort from relatives and friends in the community."

Dame Arlene, a former Fermanagh-South Tyrone MLA, said: “An enormous tragedy is unfolding in south Tyrone this morning. My prayers are with all those involved including our emergency services.”

Local UUP councillor Meta Graham said she was praying for all those affected by the “terrible tragedy”.

She said it was her understanding that a private hire minibus was travelling back from London via Dublin to Strabane when they were in a collision with a lorry travelling towards Aughnacloy.

"This must be a dreadfully anxious time for those family members and friends waiting on news of their loved ones,” she said.

“I would like to thank all the emergency services for their prompt response at what would surely have been a traumatic experience for all involved.”

The accident took place on part of the A5 road, used by cross-border traffic heading between Dublin and the north-west.

An upgrade to the road has been long delayed.

The proposed A5 Western Transport Corridor, announced in 2007, proposed 85km (53 miles) of new trunk road between Newbuildings, outside of Derry, and Aughnacloy. However, work has not yet got underway.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy, speaking at a news conference to discuss the budget, also extended his sympathies to those affected.

He said: “I want to express my sympathies and thoughts to those involved in the dreadful accident in Tyrone this morning.

“I’d hope that perhaps the reports just aren’t as bad as they seem at the outset.

"Clearly it is part of our infrastructure that has seen a very serious amount of accidents over many years and is very clearly in need of developing and improving.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said it had been “a very serious road collision … involving multiple vehicles.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA added: “My thoughts are with all involved this morning.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he was “thinking and praying for those involved”.

DUP Councillor Mark Robinson, who lives locally, said: “This is devastating. Our hearts go to the families impacted by this worst imaginable news. In a split second families have had their lives turned upside down.

“We will be praying for all at the scene, the families and emergency services. This will be a difficult day for the Clogher Valley.”

There have been a series of tragedies on Co Tyrone’s roads in recent times.

In December 2021, Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee died in an accident on the A5 Omagh Road in Garvaghy, Co Tyrone.

And last December, Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, and Jennifer Acheson were killed in a crash on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown.