Unsung hero: Hugh McMonagle who was captured in Bloody Sunday photo dies

A Londonderry man who was described as one of the unsung heroes of Bloody Sunday after he was pictured with a priest carrying the body of Jackie Duddy after he was shot by paratroopers has died.

Hugh McMonagle assisted the then Fr Edward Daly as they carried the lifeless remains of Mr Duddy away from the scene of the horror shootings on January 30, 1972.

Years later he recalled how he had called over a cameraman in the belief that the soldiers would not shoot if a member of the media was there.

Mr McMonagle, a lifelong Derry City FC supporter, was well-known throughout the city.

Following his tragic death, friends described him as a true gentleman.

Julieann Campbell, a niece of Jackie Duddy, said the family was gutted at the news.

"Hugh was a very important person to the whole family and greatly respected by us all," she explained.

"We all knew him because of how he had helped uncle Jackie, even though he was risking his own life to do it.

"Hugh never talked about his role in Bloody Sunday until recent years.

"It was only in the last couple of years that he would speak about what he had experienced.

"Hugh began to talk to groups of young people going on tours in the Bogside, telling them first-hand what had happened on that day.

"On behalf of the whole Duddy family, we would like to extend our sympathies to Hugh's family."

Hugh McMonagle

John Kelly, brother of Michael Kelly, who was one of the 13 people shot dead on Bloody Sunday, and someone who has led the campaign for justice for the victim's families, said that Derry was a poorer place following Mr McMonagle's death.

He added: "I knew Hugh for many years and, in fact, we worked together, but we never ever talked about Bloody Sunday to each other.

"He was always the perfect gentleman and never ceased working with the families to try and get justice.

"If there was a function, a march or anything connected to Bloody Sunday, Hugh was there supporting the families.

"Hugh was one of the true heroes of Bloody Sunday, but he would have been the first to pull you up if you had called him that.

"A modest gentleman, Hugh will be sadly missed."

The Public Prosecution Service announced last year that one Parachute Regiment veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges in the wake of the shootings.