Up to 30 young people attack police car in Derry after officers called to crash in which child was injured

A crowd of up to 30 people, believed to be mostly youths, surrounded police officers and carried out an attack on their car after they were called to the scene of a crash in Derry on Sunday.

It happened after a crash in Culdaff Gardens in Creggan shortly after 3pm.

A child injured in the crash sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital. The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

As officers prepared to leave the area a group of between 20 to 30 individuals, believed to be mostly young people, gathered round them, many with their faces covered.

Criminal damage was caused to a police car by some of those present who threw stones. No injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson said: "Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday when they were attacked in such a senseless way. It is extremely disappointing, and those involved need to stop and think about what they're doing. The outcome for those identified as being involved in such criminal activity can have life changing and long term consequences.

"Parents/guardians need to be aware of where their children are and what they're up to. No one in the community wants this type of activity.

"Anyone with information about who was involved is asked to get in touch with us on 101 and quote reference number 958 of 24/04/22."

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/