Up to 6,000 appeals outstanding over key benefit award

Numbers awaiting the Personal Independence Payment reviews is increasing all the time amid the pandemic, Caral Ni Chuilin added.

Up to 6,000 appeals over benefit awards are outstanding, the Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said (Niall Carson/PA)

Up to 6,000 appeals over a key benefit award are outstanding, the Communities Minister said.

The number awaiting Personal Independence Payment (PIP) reviews is increasing all the time, Caral Ni Chuilin added.

The pandemic has caused a huge backlog after face-to-face meetings were halted.

The pandemic has caused a huge backlog after face-to-face meetings were halted, Ms Ni Chuilin said (Yui Mok/PA)

DUP Assembly member Paul Frew said: “A laptop or desktop just won’t cut it when you have vulnerable people not able to speak or address other people across the phone or in computer technology.

“You are failing, minister, in this regard.”

He said in Ballymena her department could not use “two decent side rooms” to have oral hearings for PIPs and Employment Support Allowance (ESA).

The minister said 5,500-6,000 appeals were waiting to be heard.

She added: “It is my commitment to try and get those appeals heard as soon as possible in a way and manner that actually helps the appellants.

“That is for me the concern I have, the stress that they are under not being able to have their appeal heard in a way that suits them.”

PIP replaced Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in 2016. It helps those with serious health problems.

Between March and July, all PIP appeals were suspended. Since then some have been offered telephone calls.

The minister said she would do everything she could to address the “massive” backlog.

She added: “I will do everything I can to ensure people have a fair hearing.

“If it has caused people more stress I am not standing over that.

“The officials in my department do not want that either, so something is not working.

“There is a massive backlog so we need to fix it.”

She said these people were already going through stressful experiences and should not be put through further worry, particularly when the benefit was aimed at those who needed it most.