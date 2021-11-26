Updates as Storm Arwen sweeps NI: Man dies after car struck by falling tree in Antrim

Scroll down for live updates

A man has passed away in Antrim after the car he was driving in was struck by a falling tree on the Dublin Road in Antrim.

Police said emergency services are on the scene at present and the road is closed in borth directions with diversions at Oldstone Hill, Tirgracy Road and Deerpark Road.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron described it as an “awful tragedy so close to home”.

"This is very sad news this evening. Thoughts with this gentleman’s family,” she said.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a man has died after the car he was driving was struck by a falling tree on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday 26th November. The Dublin Road remains closed in both directions at this time and diversions are in place. There are no further details at present.”

High winds and gusts of up to 65mph are currently battering Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen sweeps in.

The Met Office has in place a yellow weather warning from 9am on Friday until until 6pm on Saturday.

Some travel disruption and damage is expected on Friday afternoon and into the evening as the storm makes its way southwards from Scotland.

Gusts will reach 55 to 65 mph in many coastal areas and the yellow weather warning means that “injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible”.

All of P&O Ferries' sailings between Larne and Cairnryan on Friday have been cancelled. Stenaline is expected to give an update on Saturday morning.

Ferry sailings between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island are cancelled on Friday. They are expected to also be affected on Saturday.

The winds have also brought a deluge of ‘sea foam’ to Portstewart, while a warning for ice and snow on Northern Ireland’s roads has been issued.

What could be mistaken for snow, which has blanketed the north coast resort, is instead foam whipped up by the powerful winds.

26/11/21 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA- NORTHERN IRELAND. Storm Arwen has hit the North Coast of Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon, galeforce winds have created a ‘sea foam’ all over Portstewart.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Winter service teams said salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow is planned across the next 24 hours.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Some damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible due to the high winds.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could also occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.