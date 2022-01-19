Upgrading A5 is top priority and will save lives: O’Neill

The securing of more than £100m for the first phase of the A5 upgrade will “undoubtedly save lives”, the Deputy First Minister has said.

It comes after three men, Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee, were killed and one man was left fighting for his life in a two-vehicle crash near Garvaghy in Co Tyrone last month.

Also last month, Aaron Harkin died following a two-vehicle collision outside Strabane on the A5.

Plans to upgrade the road were first put forward in 2007, but progress has been stalled by public inquiries and legal action.

Since 2006, £84m has been spent on the project and a total of 42 lives have been lost on the A5.

On Tuesday evening, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill took to Twitter to welcome the funding.

She tweeted: “The A5 road upgrade is a top priority for Sinn Féin in the Executive.

“Finance Minister @conormurphysf recently confirmed funding that would get workers on site and begin the first phase of the upgrade.

“Upgrading the A5 will save lives, create jobs and attract investment.”

In a video also posted on Twitter she said: “We have sadly seen too many people lose their lives, young people, on this dangerous stretch of road — and every one of those deaths is one too many.

“Investing in the A5 will enhance road safety, but it will also undoubtedly save lives.

“The upgrading of the road will also help transform the North-West, and it will create jobs and it will attract investment.

“We need to see the A5 upgrade delivered urgently, the community wants to see this happen, and I will work to ensure that it does.”

The A5 upgrade would see the route from Londonderry to the border at Aughnacloy transformed into a dual carriageway and is estimated to cost around £1.2bn. Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said breaking ground on the project could start in 2023.

Earlier this week, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council unanimously demanded urgent action to upgrade the A5.

Sinn Fein councillor Barry McElduff had called for a meeting with a group including the First and Deputy First Ministers, and the Minister for Infrastructure, as well as their Dublin counterparts.

Mr McElduff proposed “a recommitment to the A5 project on the part of all the decision-makers to expedite and accelerate to statutory process, due to take place this year, including the unwelcome fourth inquiry”.

Seconding, party colleague Councillor Glen Campbell said: “It is outrageous [that] the delivery of this road continues to be delayed, and the fourth public inquiry is hugely frustrating to the people in the district.”

He also drew attention to a junction in Garvaghy which was previously raised with the Department for Infrastructure in 2017 and proposed seeking an urgent site meeting with officials at the junction.

Ulster Unionist Allen Rainey welcomed the suggestion of a site meeting, as did Independent councillor Josephine Deehan and Mary Garrity of the SDLP. Both proposals passed unanimously at the meeting.