‘Urgent action’ needed after majority of election candidates reported abuse

More than seven in 10 candidates in May’s Stormont election reported abuse and intimidation, according to an Electoral Commission survey.

The Government must now take “urgent action” to tackle the surge in abuse, threats and intimidation suffered by candidates across the UK, the Commission report said.

Around four in 10 candidates standing in the May elections across England, Scotland and Wales experienced intimidation from voters, according to a new report by the electoral watchdog.

But in Northern Ireland, the problem was far worse.

Some 71% of candidates standing in the Assembly election earlier this year encountered abuse and intimidation.

A total of 239 candidates stood for election to the Assembly (compared with 228 in 2017), 87 of which were female candidates, representing 36.4% of all candidates.

The report stated: “A majority of candidates responding to our survey said they experienced threats, abuse and/or intimidation.

“In most cases this related to the theft or damage of campaign materials, online and verbal abuse.

“It is important that candidates and campaigners are able to freely participate in our democratic processes, and we plan to meet with the wider electoral community to understand what is driving candidate abuse and intimidation, and to ensure this issue is addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Jonathan Mitchell, manager of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland said: “Although confidence in elections remains high, campaigners and those running elections face additional challenges.

“The report highlights concerns about resilience and capacity in relation to the delivery of elections, with the chief electoral officer reporting issues recruiting and retaining staff to work at the elections.

“A majority of candidates reported experiencing abuse and intimidation, with issues primarily relating to the theft or damage of campaign materials, online abuse, and verbal abuse.”

Mr Mitchell added that “action is needed to address intimidation and abuse of candidates at elections”.

“It is vital that candidates can participate in elections without fear,” he said.

“We will work with the wider electoral community to make sure we understand what’s driving this issue and address it as a matter of urgency.”

Among the candidates intimidated was the SDLP’s Elsie Trainor. She was assaulted after she gave chase to two youths who removed her election posters in south Belfast.

Ms Trainor was called a “republican b*****d” as she followed and filmed the individuals in a 15-minute pursuit through Ormeau Park.

She had seen them taking down her posters in broad daylight on the Ravenhill Road.

During the episode, she said she was assaulted by one of the youths, and the second tried to grab her mobile phone as she videoed them.

Many other candidates at the time reported the removal of posters, and sectarian abuse — both on and offline.

The survey also revealed that fewer than half (46%) of respondents who attended an election count said they were satisfied with how efficiently it was run.

The count was not completed on the same day, and it took until the early hours of Sunday , May 8 for the last constituency to be declared.

In May, there had been complaints by the media about the lack of even basic necessities — food, electricity and Wifi among them.

The report suggested that at this year’s election, there were many more stages of the count where only a small number of votes were able to be transferred at each stage, with more stages then needed before candidates had enough votes to get above the quota and be deemed elected.

It added that these challenges were exacerbated by the issue of retaining experienced count staff due to Covid. Other common concerns raised related to traffic management and admissions to the count.