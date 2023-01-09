Urgent action to address our climate crisis impossible in the absence of an Assembly says expert

QUB professor warns lack of leadership now seriously hampering emissions battle

A protester at Stormont as the Climate Bill was being discussed: Photo: Liam McBurney

We do not have the ability to tackle the climate emergency without a Stormont administration, a prominent green economist has warned.

It comes after the Met Office revealed Northern Ireland experienced its hottest year on record in 2022 — an average of 9.85C.

Queen’s University professor John Barry said it was yet more evidence of climate breakdown and the need for urgent action.

The Met Office detailed the effects of global warming, from the 40C heatwave in parts of the UK last summer to severe droughts that have an impact on food production.

Professor Barry said: “At the same time, a warming climate increases the likelihood of more intense rainfall, as warmer air holds more moisture.

“This then has to go somewhere, so monsoon-like floods, flash flooding events, are going to become more increasingly frequent. This is what happened in parts of Derry this summer.”

The implications are threefold, in his view.

Professor John Barry

Firstly, that society needs climate mitigation — that is, to decarbonise economies and societies as quickly and as fairly as possible.

The burning of fossil fuels for heating, transportation and electricity production, for example, needs to peak by 2025 and then decline thereafter if we are to reach the net zero carbon emissions target enshrined in Stormont’s Climate Change Act.

Professor Barry added the progressive removal of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide from the burning of coal, oil, gas and peat, “needs to be a priority for all sectors of society”.

“While carbon dioxide is the main climate changing emission we need to reduce and remove, we also need to reduce the emission of methane from agriculture, which is a shorter lived but more potent greenhouse gas,” he explained.

“In Northern Ireland, unlike the rest of the UK and most of Europe, but similar to the Republic of Ireland, agriculture accounts for the largest proportion of our greenhouse gas emissions at around 27%.”

The second issue is climate adaptation. A warming climate has been “locked in” for decades to come, so economies and societies need to be adaptable to this.

It means identifying critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges or economic hubs that might be vulnerable to heatwaves and flooding, as well as identifying those sections of the population more prone to the negative impacts of climate breakdown.

The final implication is that climate action, mitigation and adaptation is necessary and will create jobs, investment and innovation in a new low carbon, climate-resilient economy and society.

“New technologies will be needed, from solar energy, electric vehicles, hydrogen buses and trains and ground source heat pumps or geothermal energy,” he said.

“But a lot of transformation needed is non-technological. After all, and mindful of the cost-of-living crisis, the cheapest and most climate friendly form of energy is the energy you do not use.

“This is why, given our above average levels of energy poverty, caused in large part by a dependence on oil for heating and poorly insulated houses, a housing insulation programme would be the single biggest way to reduce our carbon emissions, as well as decrease energy poverty, create jobs and mean people have more money in their pockets.

“This is just one example of the ‘win-win’ solutions we have at our disposal, but for any climate action we will need government leadership and public support.

“The latter is there and increasing as people see the multiple co-benefits of climate action. Where is our government?”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the Climate Change Act, with its targets of reducing emissions by at least 48% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, requires real urgency.

It places particular responsibilities on DAERA.

It must set an emissions reduction target for 2040 by June 2024.

And, by the end of 2023, it must lay before the Assembly and publish a climate action plan to cover the carbon budget period 2023-2027.

Work is under way to discharge those responsibilities possible in the absence of an Executive.

Where decisions cannot be taken, the department is working to ensure the necessary preparatory work is completed so that, on their return, ministers have the advice and information they need to reach swift decisions.

This includes leading on the development of the first climate action plan and extensive engagement taking place with all departments and local councils.

DAERA added: “However, it is very clear that achieving the targets in the Act will, for many departments including DAERA, require very significant changes in policy and funding interventions.

“And many of the requirements in the Act, including for example the setting of carbon budgets and the establishment of a ‘just transition fund’ for agriculture, can only be delivered via regulations made and passed by the Assembly, which obviously cannot happen while the Assembly is not sitting.”