Urgent appeal issued in Derry to locate young person missing since Thursday

Politicians and the charity Foyle Search & Rescue have shared an urgent appeal for information about a young man who has been missing since Thursday.

Foyle Search & Rescue shared a post saying: “Has anyone seen Phillip Donaghey about he's 6ft 3" slim build!! Last seen on Thursday night at the train station so could be anywhere.

“Just get in contact with one of his family please. Is wearing Blue jumper dark trousers white and red Jordan’s.”

Local representatives including DUP MLA Gary Middleton and Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle have since re-posted the appeal.

Mr Middleton said: “Phillip Donaghey was last seen at the Train Station in the Waterside, Londonderry on Thursday night.

"His family are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to please get in contact.”

The PSNI has been contacted for further information.