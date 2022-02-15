US Congress hearing on Troubles amnesty can pressure British Government to scrap plans, claims Geraldine Finucane

The widow of the murdered solicitor Pat Finucane said she hopes a US Congress hearing with Troubles victims' groups on Tuesday will help in “putting pressure” on scrapping the British Government’s legacy proposals.

Geraldine Finucane will join groups including Relatives for Justice, the Wave Trauma Centre, and the Committee on the Administration of Justice, who will provide evidence to the Congress committee hearing.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme before she attended the virtual sitting, Ms Finucane said the US Government will “hold the British Government to account”.

The UK Government plans to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

The proposals have attracted major opposition in Northern Ireland.

The Government also intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

"Many years ago, when the British Government tried to tell America there was nothing to worry about in Northern Ireland, my husband at that time went over to America on a speaking tour and told the people in power there exactly what was happening,” Ms Finucane said.

“When America started to take an interest then the British Government had to sit up and take notice and do something about it. That is still the case today.”

At the weekend The Times reported a US House of Representatives resolution calling on the UK Government to drop plans for an amnesty on Troubles killings is expected to pass.

According to Bill Keating, a Democratic congressman for Massachusetts, the bipartisan resolution – which also calls for the prosecution of army soldiers in relation to Bloody Sunday in 1972 – could be passed “in the next few weeks”.

Ms Finucane added: “It is one very good way of putting pressure on the British Government to do the right thing and not hide behind delays and now this dreadful new law, that will prevent not only my family finding the truth but every other family looking for the truth.

“It is extremely important that there is a proper examination of past issues. It allows people to resolve the trauma they have had in their life.

“It is beneficial for society as a whole. You cannot cover over a wound otherwise it will just fester and erupt.

“We have seen that today because legacy has not been settled and sorted out properly there is unrest here and people are unhappy.”

Ms Finucane’s husband Pat represented republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles and was shot dead in his family home in North Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in an attack found to have involved collusion with the State.