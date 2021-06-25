US democrat’s ‘Ulster Scots month’ celebration welcomed by DUP leader elect Jeffrey Donaldson

A United States politician has been praised by the next leader of the DUP for declaring July ‘Ulster Scots Heritage Month’ in Pennsylvania.

Democrat Kevin J Boyle revealed the news on Twitter after he introduced a resolution in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives to “honour the legacy” of the Ulster Scots in America.

"As an Irish American I am committed to building stronger ties with the British Protestant unionist community in the north of Ireland,” he wrote.

The tweet prompted Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is expected to be formally elected leader of the DUP on Saturday, to thank Representative Boyle for his gesture.

"As a proud Ulster Scot, this is very welcome from @RepKevinBoyle and I look forward to engaging with you and your colleagues on the Hill as we seek to build those stronger ties,” he said.

Mr Boyle, who is a representative for North East Philadelphia, posted a video of his speech in the House of Representatives in which he revealed he had family connections to Co Donegal.

In January he came under harsh criticism from victims groups here after he praised late IRA man Bobby Storey.

"Born in 1956 into a state of systematic British and Unionist oppression, Bobby Storey dedicated his life to fighting that injustice,” he tweeted.

"While Bobby left before his time, his cause of a free and united Ireland is coming."

This prompted Innocent Victims Unit spokesman Kenny Donaldson to say: "Innocent victims and survivors of the Provisional IRA are horrified by the contents of this tweet."

He said the US politician's remarks displayed "gross ignorance of the realities of how Bobby Storey lived his life".

Democratic President Joe Biden has also spoken of his Irish roots.

During his speech, Mr Boyle also acknowledged our turbulent history.

“While the people of Ulster and its descendants across the world are a proud and accomplished people,” he explained

"Any discussion of Ulster heritage would be off mark if it did not acknowledge the suffering from conflict that has occurred over the past 400, or 800 years, depending on your perspective.”

The US democrat then cited words by Prince Charles of the importance of peace, speaking about the loss of the heir to the throne’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten who was killed by the IRA after a bomb was planted on his boat in 1979.

He then pointed to the recent street disorder and protests sparked by the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

"These images have brought back horrible memories of the Troubles which the landmark Good Friday Agreement ended,” continued Mr Boyle.

"At this time as an Irish American.. I thought we could show a united front for progress, peace, tolerance and mutual understanding.

"Personally I think Irish Americans can be a force for peace, like there were for the peace process. To that I believe Irish Americans will be well served if we better understood the incredible contribution Ulster Scots culture has had on the country we are proud to call home today.”