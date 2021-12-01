US holds off lifting Trump-era tariffs for UK steel due to fears over Northern Ireland Protocol

Westminster’s threats to trigger Article 16 within the Northern Ireland Protocol has resulted in the US delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel.

The Financial Times has seen a communication from a US commerce department official which states that talks with the UK on easing metal tariffs could not proceed.

The EU and the White House have both warned the UK Government that triggering Article 16 could threaten peace here.

The commerce department communication reportedly stated there were concerns over the possibility of triggering Article 16, which would suspend checks on goods travelling to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Officials in Washington have informed their counterparts in Westminster why the tariff deal has been postponed.

As part of the UK and the EU’s Brexit Agreement, the protocol sees Northern Ireland remain under the EU single market to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, all goods coming here from the UK must undergo trade checks, resulting in a de facto border in the Irish Sea.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously warned the EU he would trigger Article 16 if a new deal was not struck between the UK and Brussels.

The EU and US agreed to suspend tariffs on billions of dollars of steel and aluminium in October.

The deal provides relief from Trump-era tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium to European manufacturers but leaves the UK at a disadvantage as it faces steep duties on exports to the US.

The National Security Council at the White House insisted there was “no link” between the talks and the UK’s position on the protocol, when asked by the Financial Times.

The US commerce department declined to comment on the communication seen by the newspaper, while the UK trade department said there was no connection “with this particular issue and the Northern Ireland Protocol”.