US President Joe Biden confirms intention to visit NI to mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Mr Biden confirmed he would be accepting Mr Sunak’s invitation.

US President Joe Biden has said he intends to visit Northern Ireland following an invitation from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak met Mr Biden for talks at the Point Loma naval base in San Diego as part of a tri-lateral meeting between the UK, US and Australia on nuclear submarine security.

During the meeting Mr Sunak formally invited the US President to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement next month.

He told the president: "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I know it's something very special and personal to you. we'd love to have you over."

Mr Biden said: "Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday. It is my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

Speculation had risen that Mr Biden may visit Northern Ireland as part of the celebrations after Mr Sunak told reporters that he would be ‘formally inviting’ the US President to do so before leaving for San Diego on Sunday.