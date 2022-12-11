US special envoy for Northern Ireland to be named ‘very soon’ says former Irish ambassador

A new US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be named by the administration in Washington “very soon”, according to the former Irish ambassador to the United States.

Earlier this month, it was reported Joe Biden was seeking to fill the post in the coming weeks as part of the United States having a bigger say in Northern Ireland following the protocol row and coming up to the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The position remains unfilled since the departure of Mick Mulvaney, who was former president Donald Trump's appointee.

Previous envoys include George Mitchell, Richard Haass and Gary Hart.

In August a group of US politicians wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to appoint a special envoy to Northern Ireland.

The letter, at the time signed by Bill Keating who chairs the US Foreign Affairs Committee’s Europe Subcommittee, and 34 other bipartisan members of Congress, said an appointment is needed urgently.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, Dan Mulhall said President Biden has a “desire” to fill the post, with speculation it could be in place before Christmas.

Mr Mulhall was the Irish ambassador to the US from 2017 until August and also acted as Ireland's ambassador to the UK previously.

"It's very likely they will move sooner rather than later, we're now at the mid-point of the president's term, it would seem to me a good time to do something like this," he told the programme.

Read more President Biden to name special US envoy to Northern Ireland in coming weeks: reports

"While I would not expect a special envoy to want to get involved in the nitty-gritty surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, I do think that somebody coming over to Britain and Ireland with a mandate from the US president does have a certain ability to change the mood and convey some of those general messages from the US that have been, in the past, very effective."

He has also spoken about the upcoming anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, saying he “expected things to be much further on at this point 25 years after the event".

Mr Biden is tipped to make a visit to Northern Ireland as part of a series of events scheduled to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

However, as the Belfast Telegraph reported in October, a failure to reach agreement on the protocol and thus restore an Assembly and Executive at Stormont is likely to damage the chances of a presidential visit.

"We need to get up and smell the roses and understand how much progress [has been] made over the last 25 years... and get away from the sort of disputes that have affected the situation over the last couple of years,” he added.

"I'm a traditionalist, the Good Friday Agreement has served us well.

"I would not be of a mind to want to go back into some kind of negotiating process that is likely to be more complicated than anyone could imagine. I believe after 25 years it is still capable of serving us well for some time to come.

"There may come a time in future when some kind of revision is required but I don't think that would be wise at this stage."