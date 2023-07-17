US special envoy to NI condemns uncle RFK's controversial Covid comments

Joe Kennedy, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland, has condemned his uncle’s controversial comments around Covid.

His uncle Robert Francis Kennedy Jr, or RFK Jr, said he believed Covid may have been “ethnically targeted” at black and Caucasian people.

At a press event in New York City on July 11, Kennedy Jr said: “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact.”

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, his nephew Joe Kennedy said “My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said.”

The comments were also were condemned by the White House and Jewish groups.

RFK Jr is the son of the assassinated American Attorney General, Robert Kennedy and the nephew of the assassinated American President, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

He has been an anti-vaxxer for many years, predating the pandemic. Recently, he appeared on an episode of the popular Joe Rogan podcast reaffirming his belief that vaccines cause autism.

He is the chair of Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit activist group that has been identified as a source of vaccine misinformation.

Joe Kennedy was appointed as US special envoy to Northern Ireland by President Joe Biden in December.

The 42-year-old former Democratic congressman fills the role that has been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.