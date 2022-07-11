US swimmer sets North Channel record with gruelling 22-hour trip

A marathon swimmer from the US has made history in the North Channel by becoming the first person ever to complete a two-way, non-stop crossing of this stretch of water between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Wearing nothing more than a swimming suit, goggles and a swim cap, Sarah Thomas (40) from Conifer, Colorado — who overcame breast cancer just four years ago — spent almost 22 hours in the water.

This route is considered one of the most difficult in the world due to its strong tides, cold water temperatures and an abundance of jellyfish.

The North Channel is part of the ‘Oceans Seven’ swims which features six other gruelling swims across the globe.

Swimming for a total of 21 hours 46 minutes and 38 seconds, Sarah made landfall in Scotland to the delight of her crew and pilot, Infinity Channel Swimming, as well as thousands worldwide that followed her progress online. Thomas, who set off just north of Portpatrick in Scotland on Saturday, reached The Gobbins in Co Antrim just two minutes off the female one-way record. Such was her pace that she turned and headed back to Scotland believing she could be the world’s first to achieve a return swim.