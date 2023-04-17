USA ‘demands colonial rule’ for NI says TUV leader Jim Allister

The TUV leader has hit out at ‘unrestrained propaganda’ around the visits of US leaders.

The USA exists because it rejected colonial rule yet wishes to impose it on Northern Ireland, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

The North Antrim MLA also said there had been ‘unrestrained propaganda’ around the visits of US dignitaries to Northern Ireland as part of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"As a week of unrestrained propaganda begins with Hillary Clinton urging Unionists to become Union-dismantling Protocol implementers by rejoining Stormont, I must point out that not a single American politician would for one minute contemplate submitting any part of their country to foreign laws and jurisdiction, and, yet, this is what they demand for Northern Ireland,” said Mr Allister.

"The USA would not even exist but for the determination of its founders to deliver themselves from colonial rule. Yet, this is precisely what they demand Unionists should submit to, including taxation without representation!

“The hypocrisy of our US visitors of this week and last is galling. It is telling, but not surprising, how support for the Belfast Agreement has gelled with support for the Windsor Whitewash, with the same cheerleaders for both.

"Each are designed to detach NI from the UK, with Windsor actually delivering what the Belfast Agreement could only aspire to, namely, GB now treated as a foreign country and NI tied into the same single market and customs territory as the Republic.

“Herein is the essence of why awake unionists now repudiate both.”

It comes as the Agreement 25 conference gets underway at Queen’s University this week, with former US president Bill Clinton, ex-UK prime minister Tony Blair and former Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern joining NI political leaders in marking a quarter century since the signing of the peace deal.

The three-day event was addressed on Monday morning by Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the peace negotiations in 1998, while a bust of the former American envoy will be unveiled later this afternoon.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to attend later in the week.