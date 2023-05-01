Use of Irish language during King’s coronation welcomed

Millions watching the coronation around the world are to be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the King — © PA

The use of the Irish language at the coronation of King Charles III has been warmly welcomed by advocates in east Belfast.

Those gathered for the Westminster Abbey crowning of the king and queen consort will hear three Celtic languages spoken — Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish — alongside English.

Charles is a known supporter of the Welsh language, having attended Aberystwyth University as a young man. There, he learned the language under Welsh nationalist Dr Edward Millward, before his investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

Linda Ervine – who runs the Turas language centre in east Belfast – said she was “delighted” to hear that Irish would play a role in the coronation.

Turas has been widely recognised for its efforts to promote the revival of the language, especially to those from a unionist and Protestant background.

“I think it is just lovely,” said Ms Ervine. “Gaeilig Uladh, Ulster Gaelic is a language of the British Isles. And if he wants to represent the UK then of course Ulster Gaelic should be in the coronation.

“I didn’t grow up being a royalist, but I feel so much more positive about the monarchy over the last few years because of the respect they’ve shown for language and culture.

“When Charles and Camilla came to east Belfast, I met Camilla and she asked me to teach her cupla focail when she was here”.

However, a call for people watching the royal coronation to join a “chorus of millions” and swear allegiance to the King has split opinion in Northern Ireland.

The public pledge — or the first Homage of the People — is one of several changes to the ancient ceremony due to take place at Westminster Abbey this weekend.

Ms Ervine said that many of the older unionist generation would probably embrace pledging allegiance to the King during the coronation.

But Julieann McNally, a community worker and independent candidate for the Colin area of Belfast in the upcoming council elections said the call was “tone deaf”.

She said that the people in her area “have more important things on their minds” than swearing an oath to King Charles III.

“I am canvasing at the minute in Poleglass and just walked away from a family who are deeply concerned about their children’s futures,” she said.

“The issues impacting them are the cost of living, heating their homes, mental health, child care, the cutting of breakfast clubs and after schools clubs along with youth provision.

“To them, the coronation is an obscene use of money in a cost of living crisis. They are looking at millions being spent on a single event while they fear for their futures.

“It is tone deaf at a time when the needs of the community have never been greater”, Ms McNally added.