USPCA call for Jubilee firework display to be cancelled over wildlife concerns

The USPCA has called for a Jubilee fireworks display in Lurgan to be called off over concerns it will disturb wildlife.

Set to take place this Saturday in Lurgan Park, the display is part of a schedule of events organised by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

USPCA chief executive Brendan Mullan said he was “deeply concerned” by the plans, which he said risked disturbing nesting birds.

"It is our understanding that a licence is required from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) to hold such an event, given that it is a wild bird habitat – we would strongly urge that such a licence is withheld,” he said.

"We also appeal to the Council to reconsider its plans for this firework display.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Agriculture said NIEA "has not been approached for a licence”, adding: "The NIEA has been engaging with a number of interested parties on this matter, but has not received sufficient information to properly assess the impact of disturbance.

“It is ultimately for the event organiser, ABC Council, to ensure they comply with the requirements of the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985.”

A council spokesperson, however, has said the event will be going ahead after experts said the birds are used to the public and therefore “more resilient to disturbance”.

In a statement, Mr Mullan said: “The event involves fireworks being set off from a floating platform on the lake and the surrounding areas.

“Several members of the public have been in touch with the USPCA regarding this issue and join us in our concerns around the detrimental impact this poses to wildlife in the area, particularly at this time of year with the safety and wellbeing of nesting birds.”

He added that birds and their young were protected under law, making it an offence to disturb any wild bird while it is building a nest or is in, or near, a nest containing eggs or young.

“The park is a natural habitat for wildlife and this event will negatively impact any wildlife in close proximity,” he said.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “The Council notes the concerns, however it has taken into consideration all the issues raised. NIEA has been informed with regard to the proposed firework display, and the Council commissioned two separate independent ecologists to appraise the potential impacts from the proposed firework display at Lurgan Park.

"The result of the appraisals were, taking into consideration that the birds are nesting in an area already well-used by the public, which would suggest they are more resilient to disturbance; the mitigations proposed by the Council and the short duration of the display, there should be no negative impact or significant disturbance caused to the local bird population in Lurgan Park.”

They added: “The Council has fulfilled its requirements in making an application for a Fireworks Display Licence from the Department of Justice. An Environmental Impact Assessment was not required to be carried out.”